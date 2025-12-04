Kremlin Talks Stall: No Ukraine Breakthrough and No Putin–Trump Summit in Sight

Kremlin officials said that their latest round of talks with representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump has not produced a compromise on ending the war in Ukraine, despite hours of discussions in Moscow. Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov explained that while several American ideas appear “more or less acceptable,” key formulations remain unacceptable to Russia and still require further debate. According to him, Moscow has taken a negative view of a number of proposals, though it is prepared to consider certain points. He stressed that questions related to territory remain the most sensitive issue for both sides.

The meeting brought together Putin, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. It lasted close to five hours and, according to Ushakov, focused on the main concepts of the American proposals rather than the exact language used in the documents. Alongside the initial 27-point American outline, Russia has received four additional documents, though the Kremlin refused to reveal their contents. Ushakov also said the talks touched on what he described as significant potential for future economic cooperation between Washington and Moscow.

Asked about a possible meeting between Putin and Trump, Ushakov made clear that none is being prepared. He said such a meeting could only take place if meaningful progress is made on a settlement. His comments followed statements from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said the American delegation would relay the results of their Moscow talks to Kyiv immediately. Zelensky noted that Ukraine and the United States are now working with an updated peace plan that has been trimmed to about 20 points, compared with the earlier 28. Trump recently signaled he is ready to meet both Zelensky and Putin, but only once a draft agreement is essentially complete.

The Kremlin meeting ran significantly longer than planned. Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Moscow earlier in the day, where they were greeted by Kirill Dmitriev, a long-time Russian negotiator and the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund. Before heading to the Kremlin, the group walked through parts of central Moscow and had lunch together. Dmitriev later described the talks as productive. State media reported that the session began almost three hours later than scheduled, as Putin had attended an investment forum earlier in the day, where he delivered comments directed at Europe.

Russian media said the talks were attended by a small circle of senior Kremlin figures, including Ushakov and Dmitriev. Afterward, Ushakov reiterated that despite what he called a constructive discussion, the two sides have not yet reached any middle ground. He added that the process would continue, even though Moscow has recently dismissed the idea of major concessions and has linked any ceasefire to Ukraine withdrawing from areas still under its control, something Kyiv rejects.

The talks form part of a broader diplomatic effort led by Witkoff as Trump’s envoy. In recent weeks, he has held discussions with U.S. officials and Ukrainian representatives in both Geneva and Florida, including meetings with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. Zelensky, along with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, also held a joint call with Witkoff to review the outcomes of these sessions.

The original American plan from November included controversial conditions, such as limiting the size of Ukraine’s military, halting its NATO aspirations, and pulling back troops from positions currently held. Sources previously told the Kyiv Independent that the first draft was heavily shaped in consultation with Dmitriev. Witkoff’s role has faced heightened scrutiny after leaked conversations suggested he had advised a Russian official on ways to influence decision making in Washington.

This week’s meeting marked Witkoff’s sixth extended conversation with Putin this year, with previous meetings in February, March, April, and August each lasting several hours. U.S. officials are now waiting for Putin’s response to the latest framework, though experts warn that optimism remains limited.

