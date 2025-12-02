Bulgaria's Borissov Issues Ultimatum: Back GERB’s New Budget or Face Elections

GERB leader Boyko Borissov issued a sharp ultimatum to his coalition partners, declaring that he would no longer tolerate what he described as unreasonable demands surrounding the 2026 draft budget. His remarks were circulated through GERB’s official social media channels on Tuesday evening, shortly after 24 Chasa reported on an emergency meeting he convened in parliament.

According to the publication, Borissov summoned representatives of BSP, TISP and DPS-New Beginning for expanded talks. During the meeting, he was reportedly visibly angered, arguing that even GERB supporters had joined the mass protest in Sofia because "the coalition partners had pushed their populist budget proposals too far" while he remained on the sidelines trying to accommodate them.

The statement marks the first public comment from Borissov since the large demonstration in the capital the previous night, as well as the broader wave of nationwide protests targeting the ruling coalition and the government’s budget plans for 2026.

He declared that the situation had reached a breaking point. In his words, he would no longer “comply” with demands that he believes destabilize an already poorly structured draft budget. Borissov insisted that the governing partners must either align with GERB to form a solid majority of 121 MPs and jointly prepare a new budget, or accept that the alternative is early elections.

Borissov repeated this message in a Facebook post, stating that it was time for the coalition to choose between collaborating on a revised financial framework or heading toward a vote.