Bulgaria: Opposition to File No-Confidence Motion, Calls For New Protest Next Week

The political alliance “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) has announced that it will submit a no-confidence motion against the Bulgarian government on Friday. The party also plans to organize another large-scale protest next week, coinciding with the debate on the motion.

WCC-DB leader and former Finance Minister Asen Vassilev expressed gratitude to the participants of the December 1 protests in Sofia, describing the demonstration as “historic” and praising the peaceful conduct of those involved. In a video statement, he emphasized that the protesters had clearly expressed their demands: an end to the alleged corruption linked to figures such as Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski, which, in his words, threatens both the welfare of the Bulgarian people and the future of the country’s children.

Vassilev criticized the current government, calling its approach “a decision to blow up the state,” and highlighted that Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov had explicitly stated the cabinet would not resign. In response, WCC-DB intends to submit the vote of no confidence on Friday and mobilize an even larger protest during the parliamentary debate next week. The party’s message to the authorities is clear: the public demands accountability and a chance to secure Bulgaria’s future.