Putin Warns Europe: 'Russia Ready for War Right Now'

World » RUSSIA | December 2, 2025, Tuesday // 18:19
Bulgaria: Putin Warns Europe: 'Russia Ready for War Right Now'

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on December 2 that Russia is ready for war with Europe "right now" should any European states initiate hostilities, comments he made just before meeting U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Putin framed his statement as a warning to European capitals, emphasizing that Moscow perceives European governments as obstructing U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to negotiate an end to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to Putin, Europe “has no peaceful agenda” and is actively aligned with war, citing military support for Ukraine and revisions to U.S. peace proposals that he claims disadvantage Russia. He insisted that European alterations to Trump’s settlement plans are intended solely to block the peace process entirely. These remarks form part of Russia’s broader messaging as it escalates hybrid pressure on European countries.

European governments have recorded a notable increase in suspected Russian-linked activities in recent months, including cyberattacks, sabotage attempts, and damage to underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. The frequency of these incidents intensified in early autumn, coinciding with repeated incursions by Russian aircraft and drones into NATO airspace.

In September, Polish forces shot down multiple Russian drones entering their territory, while days later a Russian drone violated Romanian airspace without being engaged. On September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighters entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland for approximately 12 minutes, prompting Tallinn to initiate consultations under NATO’s Article 4. Belgium reported several drone sightings near sensitive sites, including three drones over the Doel Nuclear Power Plant on November 9, with additional intrusions in the following days.

Tags: Russia, EU, Putin, war

