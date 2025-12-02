'No to the Government': Bulgaria's President Calls for Urgent Elections and Accountability

Bulgaria Imposes Temporary Truck Bans on Major Highways for Christmas and New Year
During the Christmas and New Year holiday weekends, trucks over 12 tons will face temporary travel restrictions on Bulgaria’s major highways
President Rumen Radev issued a video address to the nation, condemning the current government as “disgraced” and insisting that its resignation is urgent, with early elections as the only viable solution. His statements follow widespread protests in Sofia and major cities across Bulgaria, where citizens voiced their discontent over the government’s handling of the 2026 budget and broader governance issues.
Radev emphasized that the unrest was not a simple clash between protesters and police but the result of provocations by entrenched oligarchic interests seeking confrontation. He called on all citizens to respect the law and avoid violence, highlighting that provocations cannot negate the clear message from the public: Bulgarians reject the current government.
In his address, Radev described the protests as a culmination of long-suppressed dissatisfaction, representing citizens across generations. Participants expressed frustration with corruption, lawlessness, and the government’s unwillingness to listen to public concerns. He stressed that the demonstrations were not only about the budget but reflected broader grievances, including the emigration of over a million Bulgarians and the marginalization of ordinary voters by the political elite.
The president criticized the ruling coalition for underestimating the determination of both transition-era veterans and young citizens committed to Bulgaria’s democratic process. He called for unity, wisdom, and civil responsibility to preserve peace amidst provocations, asserting that the country needs substantive change, the rule of law, and restored state authority, objectives the current government has failed to achieve.
Radev underscored that the government’s recent acknowledgment of errors in the 2026 budget is insufficient, as Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced plans to prepare a revised budget but refused to resign. Zhelyazkov cited Bulgaria’s upcoming entry into the eurozone as a reason to maintain the cabinet despite public pressure, describing the situation as a “complex geopolitical moment and the final stage of joining the eurozone.”
Commenting on Radev’s address, MP Yavor Bozhankov from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) said: “Radev sounded like a person who knows he can't go to this protest. Because he's unwanted there. And he's terribly angry about it.”
GERB leader Boyko Borissov issued a sharp ultimatum to his coalition partners, declaring that he would no longer tolerate what he described as unreasonable demands surrounding the 2026 draft budget
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that the government is withdrawing its draft budget for 2026, but will not step down despite the mounting political pressure and the large-scale public protests
The opposition alliance WCC-DB escalated its criticism of the governing coalition of GERB, BSP, TISP and DPS-New Beginning on Tuesday, calling for the cabinet to step down and warning that it will submit a no-confidence vote
Bulgaria has formally submitted a request to the European Commission for EUR 3.2 billion in funding under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) mechanism
The chairman of GERB’s Sofia youth organization, Nikola Skorcheliev, accused former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov indirectly of stirring unrest during Monday’s protest
Bulgaria’s government has officially decided to withdraw the draft budget for 2026 following widespread public protests, one of the largest demonstrations in recent decades
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence