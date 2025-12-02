'No to the Government': Bulgaria's President Calls for Urgent Elections and Accountability

President Rumen Radev issued a video address to the nation, condemning the current government as “disgraced” and insisting that its resignation is urgent, with early elections as the only viable solution. His statements follow widespread protests in Sofia and major cities across Bulgaria, where citizens voiced their discontent over the government’s handling of the 2026 budget and broader governance issues.

Radev emphasized that the unrest was not a simple clash between protesters and police but the result of provocations by entrenched oligarchic interests seeking confrontation. He called on all citizens to respect the law and avoid violence, highlighting that provocations cannot negate the clear message from the public: Bulgarians reject the current government.

In his address, Radev described the protests as a culmination of long-suppressed dissatisfaction, representing citizens across generations. Participants expressed frustration with corruption, lawlessness, and the government’s unwillingness to listen to public concerns. He stressed that the demonstrations were not only about the budget but reflected broader grievances, including the emigration of over a million Bulgarians and the marginalization of ordinary voters by the political elite.

The president criticized the ruling coalition for underestimating the determination of both transition-era veterans and young citizens committed to Bulgaria’s democratic process. He called for unity, wisdom, and civil responsibility to preserve peace amidst provocations, asserting that the country needs substantive change, the rule of law, and restored state authority, objectives the current government has failed to achieve.

Radev underscored that the government’s recent acknowledgment of errors in the 2026 budget is insufficient, as Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced plans to prepare a revised budget but refused to resign. Zhelyazkov cited Bulgaria’s upcoming entry into the eurozone as a reason to maintain the cabinet despite public pressure, describing the situation as a “complex geopolitical moment and the final stage of joining the eurozone.”

Commenting on Radev’s address, MP Yavor Bozhankov from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) said: “Radev sounded like a person who knows he can't go to this protest. Because he's unwanted there. And he's terribly angry about it.”