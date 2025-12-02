Mogherini and Senior EU Figure Caught in High-Stakes Corruption Investigation

Belgian authorities detained former European External Action Service (EEAS) chief Federica Mogherini on Tuesday, alongside two others, in connection with a broad investigation into alleged misuse of EU funds linked to the College of Europe’s Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, according to sources cited by Euractiv and De Standaard.

Police raids were carried out at the EEAS headquarters in Brussels, the College of Europe in Bruges, and several private residences. The investigation targets alleged irregularities in the funding of the academy’s nine-month training program for 50 junior EU diplomats, awarded following a 2021–2022 tender procedure. Authorities suspect that some participants may have received advance information about selection criteria and program requirements before the official call for tenders, potentially violating fair competition rules under Article 169 of the EU Financial Regulation.

In addition to Mogherini, the operation involved the detention of a senior College of Europe staff member from the executive education department, as well as top European Commission official Stefano Sannino. Sannino, currently the Commission director general for the Middle East, North Africa, and Gulf, previously served as EEAS secretary-general under Mogherini when the Diplomatic Academy was established.

The arrests were carried out under the request of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), with support from the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) and the approval of a Belgian investigating judge. EPPO has indicated that the probe could involve procurement fraud, corruption, conflicts of interest, and breaches of professional secrecy. Prior to the searches and arrests, EPPO requested and obtained the lifting of immunity for several suspects.

The College of Europe confirmed the police presence but declined to comment on the arrests. Former European Council president Herman Van Rompuy, now chair of the College’s administrative council, said he had been informed of the developments shortly before the operation.

Belgian media report that this investigation is shaping up as a significant case within the EU’s institutional framework. While the European Commission acknowledged the raids, it has not provided further details, including whether all three detainees are EU officials. The investigation follows initial reporting of irregularities to OLAF and underscores ongoing scrutiny of EU-funded training programs.