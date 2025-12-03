Wednesday Outlook: Rain Expected in Western Bulgaria, Fog in Valleys

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 2, 2025, Tuesday // 18:45
Bulgaria: Wednesday Outlook: Rain Expected in Western Bulgaria, Fog in Valleys Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Wednesday, December 3, Bulgaria will see mostly cloudy skies across much of the country. Rain is expected primarily in the afternoon and evening in western regions, while eastern Bulgaria will experience occasional breaks in cloud cover. During the morning, fog is likely to form in lowlands, valleys, and along riverbeds. Winds will generally be light from the east, turning moderate from the south-southeast in the east. Temperatures will range from minus 1° to 4° in the morning, rising to between 9° and 14° during the day, with lower values in northwestern areas. In Sofia, temperatures will start around 0° and climb to approximately 8°.

In the mountainous areas, skies will remain mostly cloudy, with rainfall in western massifs and snow above 1700–1800 meters. Winds will blow moderately to strongly from the southwest. At 1,200 meters, the maximum temperature will reach around 6°, while at 2,000 meters it will be near minus 1°.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will vary. Winds from the south-southeast will be moderate, and daytime temperatures will range from 13° to 15°. The sea temperature will be between 13° and 15°, with waves reaching 1–2 points on the Beaufort scale.

Across the broader Balkan region, heavy cloudiness is expected, particularly in western areas where rainfall will be common. The Adriatic and Ionian coasts may see substantial rainfall, often accompanied by thunderstorms.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Imposes Temporary Truck Bans on Major Highways for Christmas and New Year

During the Christmas and New Year holiday weekends, trucks over 12 tons will face temporary travel restrictions on Bulgaria’s major highways

Society | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Former Deputy PM Slams Government for Poor 2026 Budget Preparation

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Nikolay Vassilev criticized the government’s handling of the 2026 budget

Politics | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Switches Vignette Payments to Euros While Keeping Prices and Online Convenience

With Bulgaria joining the eurozone on January 1, 2026, drivers will be able to purchase vignettes directly in euros through the official digital platforms Vinetki.bg and TollPass.bg

Society | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Opposition to File No-Confidence Motion, Calls For New Protest Next Week

The political alliance “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) has announced that it will submit a no-confidence motion against the Bulgarian government on Friday

Politics | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 08:00

Bulgaria 2026 Budget: Coalition Drops Dividend, SUPTO, and Social Security Hikes

The ruling coalition in Bulgaria has officially proposed to remove several contentious measures from the draft 2026 budget

Politics | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 07:30

Bulgaria’s Budget Freeze: Over 3.5 Million People Face Halted Incomes Ahead of Euro Adoption

After days of nationwide demonstrations and mounting political tension, the government has withdrawn all three draft budget laws for 2026

Society | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 07:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bitterly Cold Tuesday Across Bulgaria with Fog and Cloudy Skies

On Tuesday, the country will be under variable cloud cover, mainly consisting of mid and high layers

Society » Environment | December 1, 2025, Monday // 17:00

From Today, Sofia Enforces Low-Emission Zone in City Center

Starting today, a low-emission zone for vehicles is officially in effect in Sofia

Society » Environment | December 1, 2025, Monday // 10:09

Bulgaria Weather: Sunshine Returns as December Begins

On Monday, December 1, conditions across Bulgaria will shift toward mostly sunny weather

Society » Environment | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 17:28

Snow and Heavy Rainfall Set to Hit Bulgaria This Weekend

Forecasts indicate that central Bulgaria, the Rhodope Mountains and areas toward the Stara Planina will see notable rainfall and snowfall on Saturday

Society » Environment | November 28, 2025, Friday // 17:43

Emergency Crews on Alert: Southwestern Bulgaria Faces New Flood Threat

The water level of the Mesta River has risen sharply in the area around Cherna Mesta in Yakoruda Municipality, prompting local authorities to monitor the situation closely

Society » Environment | November 28, 2025, Friday // 09:43

Red Alerts Issued: Southern Bulgaria Braces for Torrential Rains and Possible Flooding

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of Bulgaria for Friday, November 28

Society » Environment | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria