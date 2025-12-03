Wednesday Outlook: Rain Expected in Western Bulgaria, Fog in Valleys

On Wednesday, December 3, Bulgaria will see mostly cloudy skies across much of the country. Rain is expected primarily in the afternoon and evening in western regions, while eastern Bulgaria will experience occasional breaks in cloud cover. During the morning, fog is likely to form in lowlands, valleys, and along riverbeds. Winds will generally be light from the east, turning moderate from the south-southeast in the east. Temperatures will range from minus 1° to 4° in the morning, rising to between 9° and 14° during the day, with lower values in northwestern areas. In Sofia, temperatures will start around 0° and climb to approximately 8°.

In the mountainous areas, skies will remain mostly cloudy, with rainfall in western massifs and snow above 1700–1800 meters. Winds will blow moderately to strongly from the southwest. At 1,200 meters, the maximum temperature will reach around 6°, while at 2,000 meters it will be near minus 1°.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will vary. Winds from the south-southeast will be moderate, and daytime temperatures will range from 13° to 15°. The sea temperature will be between 13° and 15°, with waves reaching 1–2 points on the Beaufort scale.

Across the broader Balkan region, heavy cloudiness is expected, particularly in western areas where rainfall will be common. The Adriatic and Ionian coasts may see substantial rainfall, often accompanied by thunderstorms.