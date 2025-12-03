Former Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Nikolay Vassilev criticized the government’s handling of the 2026 budget, noting on NOVA NEWS that the budget is not actually prepared at the end of October or early November, but is planned throughout the spring and summer. He said the current administration has largely avoided discussing or implementing meaningful reforms, describing the budget preparation process as severely delayed rather than rushed.

Vassilev referred to the 2026 budget in blunt terms, calling it “poorly prepared” and highlighting what he sees as a lack of strategic planning. He recalled that in January 2025, the incoming government operated without an approved budget, and at the time, ministers and MPs from the current majority voiced concerns about spending cuts and the need for a balanced budget, yet they proceeded to introduce a more populist budget in March. He questioned what the government had been doing throughout the year to properly prepare for next year’s finances.

On public sentiment, Vassilev argued that distributing large amounts of money to various groups does not secure political support or electoral advantage. He said the protests, initially focused on the budget, quickly shifted toward broader demands, with about half of demonstrators calling for the government’s resignation.

Looking back, Vassilev criticized budgets since 2021 as largely similar and increasingly problematic. He said the state’s finances were healthier under previous administrations, with surpluses and more prudent fiscal management. According to him, Assen Vassilev accelerated a downward trend, which the current government failed to address, resulting in the current public discontent. Concluding, he remarked that the protests are a direct consequence of the administration’s inaction and overly casual approach to managing state finances.

