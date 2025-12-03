Former Deputy PM Slams Government for Poor 2026 Budget Preparation

Politics | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 09:34
Bulgaria: Former Deputy PM Slams Government for Poor 2026 Budget Preparation

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Nikolay Vassilev criticized the government’s handling of the 2026 budget, noting on NOVA NEWS that the budget is not actually prepared at the end of October or early November, but is planned throughout the spring and summer. He said the current administration has largely avoided discussing or implementing meaningful reforms, describing the budget preparation process as severely delayed rather than rushed.

Vassilev referred to the 2026 budget in blunt terms, calling it “poorly prepared” and highlighting what he sees as a lack of strategic planning. He recalled that in January 2025, the incoming government operated without an approved budget, and at the time, ministers and MPs from the current majority voiced concerns about spending cuts and the need for a balanced budget, yet they proceeded to introduce a more populist budget in March. He questioned what the government had been doing throughout the year to properly prepare for next year’s finances.

On public sentiment, Vassilev argued that distributing large amounts of money to various groups does not secure political support or electoral advantage. He said the protests, initially focused on the budget, quickly shifted toward broader demands, with about half of demonstrators calling for the government’s resignation.

Looking back, Vassilev criticized budgets since 2021 as largely similar and increasingly problematic. He said the state’s finances were healthier under previous administrations, with surpluses and more prudent fiscal management. According to him, Assen Vassilev accelerated a downward trend, which the current government failed to address, resulting in the current public discontent. Concluding, he remarked that the protests are a direct consequence of the administration’s inaction and overly casual approach to managing state finances.

Further reading: BREAKING: Government in Bulgaria Withdraws 2026 Budget Draft After Massive Nationwide Protests

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, budget, Vassilev

Related Articles:

Social Spark Ignites in Bulgaria, Analyst Says President’s Role Could Be Decisive

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Alexander Hristov, Chairman of the Center for Analysis and Crisis Communications, told Bulgarian National Radio that a decisive protest is already emerging in response to recent developments

Politics | December 5, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Near the Bottom in Per Capita Defense Costs as Europe Boosts Military Budgets

Bulgaria spent around 2 billion euros on defense in 2024

Politics » Defense | December 5, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Friday Weather in Bulgaria: Heavy Snow in the Mountains and Rain in the West

Bulgaria is set for a day of unsettled weather on Friday, with significant rainfall expected across much of the western half of the country, particularly in the southwest

Society » Environment | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 18:12

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition: Expert Warns of Counterfeit Risk and Change Challenges

Financial expert Max Baklayan has warned that the main risk in Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is not the exchange rate, but the increased likelihood of counterfeit currency

Business » Finance | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 16:17

New Book Explores Atatürk’s 14 Months in Bulgaria

Bulgarian History Publishing House has released a new book, 440 Days. Atatürk in Bulgaria

Society » Culture | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 16:07

Bulgaria's Opposition Targets Government with No-Confidence Motion

“We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) confirmed that on Friday the coalition will introduce a vote of no confidence against the government

Politics | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 15:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Opposition Targets Government with No-Confidence Motion

“We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) confirmed that on Friday the coalition will introduce a vote of no confidence against the government

Politics | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 15:41

Bulgaria, Turkey, Romania Stress Black Sea’s Role in European Security

The Foreign Ministers of Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey: Georg Georgiev, Oana Coișu, and Hakan Fidan - convened a trilateral meeting focused on Black Sea security and support for Ukraine

Politics » Defense | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 14:07

Peevski Confronts WCC-DB Over Past Governance Ties

On the sidelines of the National Assembly, Delyan Peevski, leader of “DPS-New Beginning,” addressed the recent tensions with “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB)

Politics | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 13:39

Interior Minister Blames Protest Organizers for Post-Demonstration Vandalism in Sofia

Interior Minister Daniel Mitov has accused the organizers of the massive protest in Sofia of failing to prevent vandalism carried out by provocateurs after the official conclusion of the demonstration

Politics | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 13:31

Opposition Party Calls for Permanent Removal of Borissov and Peevski from Power

Radostin Vassilev, leader of the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party, told the Bulgarian National Radio that the party’s central goal remains the removal of Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski from power

Politics | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 10:06

Bulgaria's Borissov: GERB Will Not Be Pressured Anymore, Early Vote Possible If Partners Resist

Boyko Borissov delivered a brief address on his Instagram profile, aimed at GERB supporters, party members and anyone who wants to see Bulgaria progress

Politics | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 16:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria