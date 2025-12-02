GERB Youth Blames Former PM for Stirring Vandalism at Sofia Protest

The chairman of GERB’s Sofia youth organization, Nikola Skorcheliev, accused former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov indirectly of stirring unrest during Monday’s protest, which led to vandalism (by paid provocateurs) at the party’s Oborishte district office on Dondukov Boulevard. Skorcheliev emphasized that while the protest was officially non-partisan, a former party leader had encouraged participants to march first to the DPS headquarters and then to GERB’s offices. He refrained from directly naming Petkov but noted the call from the Largo tribune aligned with the sequence of events.

Skorcheliev urged young people not to be manipulated as “tools” by political leaders and highlighted that the protest reflected broader societal tensions and divisions. He stressed the importance of unity among youth in the face of political polarization. Youth GERB Sofia also clarified that the organization had no role in organizing the protest or in the presence of football agitators among participants.

While praising the police for their response during the unrest, Skorcheliev acknowledged that officers were limited in their capacity and could not prevent all instances of vandalism, including at the GERB office. He criticized the attacks as undemocratic, emphasizing that democracy should not be used as an excuse for hatred or destruction. The youth organization’s statement conveyed a call for restraint and unity, framing the events as a warning against political manipulation and division.