Bulgaria Switches Vignette Payments to Euros While Keeping Prices and Online Convenience

With Bulgaria joining the eurozone on January 1, 2026, drivers will be able to purchase vignettes directly in euros through the official digital platforms Vinetki.bg and TollPass.bg, operated by the Road Infrastructure Agency. The transition is fully automated, and users will see prices displayed in both euros and leva, with online payments processed entirely in the new currency.

This update coincides with the seasonal need for vignette renewal, as hundreds of thousands of annual vignettes expire in December and January. Drivers can now purchase a vignette up to 30 days in advance, ensuring convenience and peace of mind ahead of holiday or winter travel.

The euro transition does not change the purchasing process. The platforms automatically display prices in euros alongside leva, while drivers select their vignette, enter a registration number, pay via card, and receive activation within seconds. Payments are made directly in euros without requiring manual conversion. The aim is to keep the process seamless, fast, and transparent.

Vignette prices for 2026 remain the same, converted only to euros at the official exchange rate. Official rates are as follows:

One-day vignette: €4.09 / 8 leva (available from February 2025)

Weekend vignette: €5.11 / 10 leva

Weekly vignette: €7.67 / 15 leva

Monthly vignette: €15.34 / 30 leva

Quarterly vignette: €27.61 / 57 leva

Annual vignette: €49.60 / 97 leva

A new daily vignette will be introduced from February 2025, targeting short trips or cars used infrequently. It can be purchased in advance or immediately before travel, requiring both a date and start time.

Online convenience remains a priority. Entering a valid email ensures timely reminders of upcoming expirations. Registered users can manage multiple vehicles, up to 30 vignettes at once, for both personal and business use. Activation is instant, and automatic notifications are activated immediately.

Security features have also been enhanced. Mobile users can pay with Google Pay or Apple Pay, streamlining the process without card entry and reducing the risk of unauthorized transactions.