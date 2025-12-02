Putin Announces Capture of Pokrovsk and Vovchansk, Ukraine Denies

Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted at the start of December that Russian troops had taken control of Pokrovsk and Vovchansk, presenting the announcement as part of a wider push to demonstrate battlefield momentum. The claims were delivered after a briefing from Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, who reported that Russian forces had allegedly seized the two cities in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts. Putin repeated these assertions in an address posted on the Kremlin’s website on Dec. 1. Ukrainian officials did not confirm any such developments, and independent monitoring groups have not verified them.

These declarations coincided with the arrival of a U.S. delegation in Moscow, led by President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, for further talks on a peace plan. The proposal, initially crafted with significant Russian input, has since been reworked following consultations with Ukrainian and European representatives to better reflect Kyiv’s position. The timing of Moscow’s statements appeared aimed at strengthening its hand ahead of these diplomatic meetings.

Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation warned that such announcements were part of an intensified information campaign. Its head, Andrii Kovalenko, said Russia would increase military pressure along the front and combine it with dramatic messaging to influence Western opinion and gain leverage in negotiations. Kovalenko stressed that part of Vovchansk remains under Ukrainian control and noted that Russia had previously made similar false claims about capturing Kupiansk. He did not comment on Pokrovsk, though he emphasized that fighting in several sectors remained heavy and that Moscow was deploying substantial forces.

Putin’s remarks also included assertions that Russian troops had “liberated” Krasnoarmiisk, the former name of Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk, and had begun an operation aimed at Huliaipole. He further spoke about creating a so-called security zone along the border in the area controlled by Russia’s Sever Group of Forces and referenced what he called successful offensive actions in parts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The Russian leader concluded by describing the overall battlefield situation as a tragedy for the Ukrainian population, even as Moscow continued its attacks.

Both Pokrovsk and Vovchansk have endured sustained bombardment since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Pokrovsk in particular has been one of the most contested points on the front, where Ukrainian troops spent a year resisting heavy Russian assaults and have recently been defending an increasingly narrow area. Vovchansk, once liberated in the 2022 autumn counteroffensive, was again subjected to intense fighting when Russia launched a renewed push in May 2024.

Separate assessments released by the Ukrainian open-source mapping project DeepState indicated that Russian forces gained around 505 square kilometers of territory in November. That figure represented an increase of roughly 90 percent over the previous month’s advances. Much of this progress was recorded around Huliaipole, despite the comparatively smaller number of offensive actions reported there. Analysts described the sector as difficult to defend due to fragmented coordination and frequent tactical withdrawals. DeepState said the situation in the area had stabilized by Nov. 27.

The report also highlighted the severe pressure facing Ukrainian forces around Pokrovsk and Mirnograd. Together, these locations accounted for nearly a third of all Russian assault operations in November. According to the project’s data, Russian troops captured about 35 square kilometers in and around Pokrovsk and another 21.5 square kilometers near Mirnograd, totaling roughly 56.5 square kilometers. These gains amounted to about 11 percent of all Russian advances during the month. In total, the project recorded approximately 5,990 Russian assault operations in November, the highest monthly number of the year and second only to December 2023. The Kyiv Independent noted that it could not independently confirm these figures.

Wider political context also added weight to Moscow’s announcements. CNN reported that Witkoff traveled to Moscow for a direct meeting with Putin, underscoring the significance of the ongoing diplomatic process. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials continued to emphasize that Russia’s claims about capturing key cities were intended to project strength rather than reflect realities on the ground.