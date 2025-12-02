Peevski Blames Radev for Sofia Chaos, Vows to Defend Democracy

Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS-New Beginning, issued a sharp statement accusing President Rumen Radev of orchestrating the unrest, destruction and fires that unfolded (by provocateurs) in central Sofia tonight. According to Peevski, the events showed what he described as Radev’s “true face”, claiming the head of state was the real driver behind the chaos, and insisting that his party would not allow Bulgaria to fall into disorder.

The clashes occurred near the DPS headquarters after thousands of protesters left the Triangle of Power and moved toward the offices of DPS-New Beginning and GERB. The escalation developed around 10:00 p.m. at the intersection of Dondukov and Vasil Levski boulevards, where part of the crowd had gathered. Scenes resembling post-football riots unfolded as police and demonstrators faced each other in tense conditions.

Peevski’s message was released on the party’s official Facebook page shortly after President Radev described the turmoil in Sofia as a “mafia provocation”, urged an end to the violence and called for the government’s resignation and early elections. The DPS-New Beginning leader directly addressed the president, accusing him of sowing disorder and endangering the country’s stability for political advantage.

In his written statement, Peevski questioned whether Radev wanted to see Bulgaria descend into turmoil and claimed that the president and the opposition coalition WCC-DB had manipulated young demonstrators. He alleged that the escalation was carried out by groups linked to figures close to Radev, including Koprinkov and Uzunov, and argued that the intention was to trigger elections through bloodshed and confrontation. He warned that Bulgarians would not allow such tactics and would resist attempts to seize power through unrest.

Peevski stressed that DPS-New Beginning would stand firm despite what he described as aggression from the presidency. He concluded that the party would defend the rights of Bulgarian citizens through democratic means, protect the integrity of the vote, and refuse to step back from this responsibility.