Bulgaria's President Demands Resignation After the Protests, Says Public Has Rejected the Cabinet

Bulgaria Seeks 3.2 Billion Euros from EU SAFE Fund to Modernize Armed Forces
Bulgaria has formally submitted a request to the European Commission for EUR 3.2 billion in funding under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) mechanism
President Rumen Radev issued an urgent appeal on social media late this evening, demanding the resignation of the government and the scheduling of early parliamentary elections. His statement came as protests unfolded nationwide and as confrontations intensified in central Sofia. Radev described the scenes in the capital as a deliberate attempt by what he termed the mafia to engineer a clash between demonstrators and the police. He insisted that the unfolding violence was not the result of tensions between citizens and law enforcement but a planned provocation aimed at undermining the public’s message.
Further reading: Paid Provocateurs Disrupt Peaceful Sofia Protest in Staged Confrontation with Police (VIDEO)
In his post, the president stressed that the unrest should cease immediately and urged everyone present to respect the law. He warned that efforts to provoke conflict did not alter what he sees as the clear stance expressed by many Bulgarians who have rejected the current administration.
Further reading: Bulgaria’s Cities Fill With Tens of Thousands of Protesters in the Largest Push Yet Against Budget 2026
Radev reiterated that, in his view, the country is left with a single viable solution: the cabinet’s resignation followed by early elections. He framed this as the only democratic exit from the deepening crisis.
Desislava Radeva, the president’s wife, also reacted to the situation. In her own online post, she shared a video from the protest area near the Triangle of Power in Sofia and expressed concern that the demonstration must not become, in her words, "another audition for those seeking political authority". She, too, highlighted the seriousness of the moment and the need to prevent the escalation from being exploited for political gain.
Radev’s repeated message was that the violent incidents should not overshadow what he believes is a decisive public rejection of the government. According to the president, the events of the evening only reinforce the need for a swift political reset through resignation and snap elections.
Shortly after 10 p.m., tensions on Dondukov Boulevard in Sofia rose sharply, marking the escalation many had anticipated
Mass demonstrations against Budget 2026 drew large crowds in several major Bulgarian cities
Checkpoints are being set up across central Sofia ahead of the evening protest, with the Sofia Directorate of the Interior preparing for a large turnout and the possibility of provocations
The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) in Sofia has filed formal charges against the former mayor of Varna, Ivan Portnih, the former regional governor Stoyan Pasev
The Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, returned to his duties after spending nearly five months in custody, describing his first day back as long but welcomed
The opposition coalition “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) announced a new protest against the 2026 draft budget under the slogan: “We will not allow ourselves to be lied to!”
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence