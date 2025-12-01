Bulgaria’s Cities Fill With Tens of Thousands of Protesters in the Largest Push Yet Against Budget 2026

Mass demonstrations against Budget 2026 drew large crowds in several major Bulgarian cities, with thousands taking to the streets to demand the withdrawal of the draft financial plan. The rally in Sofia began shortly after 6:00 p.m. around the Triangle of Power and quickly filled the area with participants. Asen Vassilev from the opposition party "We Continue the Change" (WCC) declared that the protesters would continue until the proposed budget is removed. This was the second such action in the capital, following last Wednesday’s demonstration that prompted a temporary halt to the budget process and reopened negotiations within the Tripartite Council.

A number of WCC-DB figures were present at the Sofia protest, including Ivaylo Mirchev, Kiril Petkov, Nikolay Denkov and Ivaylo Shotekov. The crowd held signs reading We do not want a budget without reforms, Weak 2 (F grade) for communication, reforms and vision, We will not let them lie to us, and messages directed against Delyan Peevski. One of the younger attendants, 21-year-old law student Alexander Ivanov, argued that the current budget proposal is unacceptable regardless of the currency and insisted that fresh elections are needed. He also expressed strong criticism of MPs from DPS-New Beginning and called for the removal of what he described as illegitimate deputies.

Another participant, Miroslav Vassilev, said he was attending the protest for a second time. He stated that the issue went beyond the 2026 draft budget and included broader dissatisfaction with figures such as Bayram Bayram in parliament. According to him, citizens must shoulder part of the blame, since they elect the people who govern them. He added that WCC-DB represents a fragile source of hope but warned that this optimism could fade if the political landscape remains unchanged.

Just before 8:00 p.m., musicians from a Kaba Bagpipe ensemble performed for the crowd. Lights from mobile phones soon illuminated the square as chants of Resignation echoed around the Triangle of Power, the Presidency and the Bulgarian National Bank. Demonstrators later moved toward the headquarters of DPS-New Beginning, shouting Shishi out.

Authorities established nine security checkpoints where police screened individuals known from previous protests for aggressive behavior, along with searches for prohibited items such as weapons, pyrotechnics, batons and similar objects. Despite the tight security, the atmosphere in the capital remained calm.

Large gatherings were also reported in Varna and Plovdiv. In Varna, thousands assembled in front of the District Administration to criticize the draft budget and voice frustration over what they described as an absence of reforms and transparency. Protesters, many of them young people, later marched through the city center toward the Municipality building, blocking intersections along the way. Messages on posters included "We are tired of lies and promises", "Weak 2 for communication, reforms and vision", "The face of corruption accompanied by a picture of Delyan Peevski", and "Return the budget from scratch. You have 3 weeks."

Similar energy was seen in Plovdiv, where protesters started from Saedinenie Square and moved toward the Municipality. Many carried signs featuring a crossed out letter D as a reference to DPS-New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski. WCC-DB MP Manol Peykov demanded the resignation of the government and criticized the decision to restrict the protest from the central square due to the Christmas tree ceremony. Fellow MP Yordan Ivanov accused the government of raising taxes to the detriment of businesses and the middle class and vowed that the proposed budget would not be allowed to pass. Participants responded with chants insisting they would not tolerate deception.

In Sliven, residents gathered in front of the municipality to call for fair taxation and better wages, rather than preferential treatment for select sectors. Local MPs, including WCC-DB’s Tatyana Sultanova and Vazrazhdane’s Kliment Shopov, attended the event. Protesters marched through the central street and stopped outside the offices of GERB and DPS-New Beginning, with no reported confrontations. Demonstrations also took place in Veliko Tarnovo and Blagoevgrad.

WCC-DB representatives Asen Vassilev and Ivaylo Mirchev reiterated that if the governing coalition refused to withdraw the budget, it would forfeit its mandate to lead the country. Participants raised concerns about the budget’s impact on administrative pay, the perceived lack of transparency and the risks for workers. Many insisted that the issue had nothing to do with the euro but was tied entirely to fiscal choices.

Security controls were again in place, including checks of documents and bags. Despite the heavy police presence, the demonstration remained peaceful. Many young people attended, some carrying symbolic stickers, such as a protester featuring a pig image who explained he came because he runs a small business and fears that increased taxes could push many entrepreneurs out of the market. He argued that the proposed 2026 budget threatens the survival of small and medium-sized enterprises and claimed that corruption diverts taxpayers’ money into private pockets.

Organizers emphasized earlier in the day that they wanted a lawful and peaceful demonstration, focused entirely on opposing the draft budget and expressing dissatisfaction with what they described as harmful policies. They also criticized Prime Minister Boyko Borissov for his comments about young protesters and warned that the public’s patience is running out.