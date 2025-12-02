Average Salary in Bulgaria Rises 12% in Q3, Sofia Leads the Gains

Society | December 2, 2025, Tuesday // 08:46
Bulgaria: Average Salary in Bulgaria Rises 12% in Q3, Sofia Leads the Gains

In the third quarter of the year, the average gross salary in Bulgaria reached 2,549 BGN (approximately 1,303.91 EUR), reflecting a 12% increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy’s latest bulletin on income and living standards.

Sofia-city continues to lead in earnings, with the average gross salary there rising to 3,474 BGN (around 1,776.23 EUR), nearly a quarter higher than the national average. Other regions also saw notable growth, with Targovishte reporting a 19.6% increase, Silistra 18.7%, and Smolyan 17.2%. Household incomes for the quarter totaled 6,988 BGN (3,572.91 EUR), marking a 4.4% rise year-on-year.

Across Bulgaria, eight economic sectors reported average salaries above the national level, employing roughly one-third of the workforce. Leading the list is the “Creation and dissemination of information and creative products, telecommunications” sector, with an average of 5,512 BGN (2,818.24 EUR). This is followed by “Financial and insurance activities” at 3,716 BGN (1,899.96 EUR) and “Production and distribution of electricity, heat and gaseous fuels” at 3,539 BGN (1,809.46 EUR).

Other sectors exceeding the national average include “Professional activities and scientific research” at 3,460 BGN (1,769.07 EUR), “Public administration” at 3,088 BGN (1,578.87 EUR), and “Mining and quarrying” at 3,071 BGN (1,570.18 EUR). The education sector reported 2,780 BGN (1,421.39 EUR), while “Human health and social work” reached 2,584 BGN (1,321.18 EUR). These figures underline a broad-based growth in salaries across both the public and private sectors.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, salary, growth

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Borissov Issues Ultimatum: Back GERB’s New Budget or Face Elections

|

Wednesday Outlook: Rain Expected in Western Bulgaria, Fog in Valleys

|

'No to the Government': Bulgaria's President Calls for Urgent Elections and Accountability

|

Bulgaria Seals Major Deal for Kozloduy NPP’s New Nuclear Units

|

Bulgaria's Opposition Pushes for Snap Elections After Budget Withdrawal Fails to Calm Nationwide Unrest

|

European Commission Partially Approves €1.6 Billion Payment to Bulgaria, Withholds Funds Over Two Milestones

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Wednesday Outlook: Rain Expected in Western Bulgaria, Fog in Valleys

On Wednesday, December 3, Bulgaria will see mostly cloudy skies across much of the country

Society » Environment | December 2, 2025, Tuesday // 18:45

71 Detained After Sofia Protest, Large Cash Found Among Suspected Agitators

The Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR) confirmed that 71 individuals were detained following the protests in front of the National Assembly on the evening of November 27, 2025

Society » Incidents | December 2, 2025, Tuesday // 12:32

Bitterly Cold Tuesday Across Bulgaria with Fog and Cloudy Skies

On Tuesday, the country will be under variable cloud cover, mainly consisting of mid and high layers

Society » Environment | December 1, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Oxford Announces Its Word of the Year 2025

Oxford University Press has selected "rage bait" as its Word of the Year for 2025

Society » Culture | December 1, 2025, Monday // 15:24

Peevski Launches 'People Shop' Stands Across Plovdiv Region with 45+ Essential Items

In December 2025, "People Shop" EAD, led by Delyan Peevski, in partnership with the Central Cooperative Union and the Cooperative Union – Plovdiv, will launch special stands in 70 stationary and one mobile store across Plovdiv

Society | December 1, 2025, Monday // 13:00

Horror on Sofia Ring Road: Pedestrian and Policeman Killed in Separate Early-Morning Crashes

Early Thursday morning, two fatal accidents occurred on Sofia’s Metropolitan Ring Road, resulting in the deaths of a pedestrian and a police officer

Society » Incidents | December 1, 2025, Monday // 10:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria