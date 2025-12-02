Average Salary in Bulgaria Rises 12% in Q3, Sofia Leads the Gains
In the third quarter of the year, the average gross salary in Bulgaria reached 2,549 BGN (approximately 1,303.91 EUR), reflecting a 12% increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy’s latest bulletin on income and living standards.
Sofia-city continues to lead in earnings, with the average gross salary there rising to 3,474 BGN (around 1,776.23 EUR), nearly a quarter higher than the national average. Other regions also saw notable growth, with Targovishte reporting a 19.6% increase, Silistra 18.7%, and Smolyan 17.2%. Household incomes for the quarter totaled 6,988 BGN (3,572.91 EUR), marking a 4.4% rise year-on-year.
Across Bulgaria, eight economic sectors reported average salaries above the national level, employing roughly one-third of the workforce. Leading the list is the “Creation and dissemination of information and creative products, telecommunications” sector, with an average of 5,512 BGN (2,818.24 EUR). This is followed by “Financial and insurance activities” at 3,716 BGN (1,899.96 EUR) and “Production and distribution of electricity, heat and gaseous fuels” at 3,539 BGN (1,809.46 EUR).
Other sectors exceeding the national average include “Professional activities and scientific research” at 3,460 BGN (1,769.07 EUR), “Public administration” at 3,088 BGN (1,578.87 EUR), and “Mining and quarrying” at 3,071 BGN (1,570.18 EUR). The education sector reported 2,780 BGN (1,421.39 EUR), while “Human health and social work” reached 2,584 BGN (1,321.18 EUR). These figures underline a broad-based growth in salaries across both the public and private sectors.
