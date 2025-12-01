Belgium Signals Conditional Approval for Transfer of Russian Assets to Ukraine

Bulgaria Reduces Child Mortality but Still Faces Second-Highest Child Poverty in EU
Bulgaria has recorded a decline in child mortality in recent years, according to Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova
Belgium has indicated it may agree to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine under specific conditions, according to reports citing a letter from Prime Minister Bart De Wever to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The proposal involves using these assets as a “reparations” loan for Ukraine, but Brussels must first provide legally binding and unconditional guarantees, distribute all potential legal risks among EU member states, and ensure participation from every country holding frozen Russian funds. Von der Leyen has expressed willingness to meet these conditions, but Belgium awaits confirmation and backing from the rest of the EU.
De Wever has criticized the EU’s plan to use frozen Russian assets as fundamentally flawed, warning it could complicate future peace negotiations. He emphasized that, historically, immobilized sovereign assets have only been used as reparations after wars, not during ongoing conflicts. The Belgian Prime Minister suggested an alternative: the EU could jointly borrow €45 billion on markets to fund Ukraine’s needs for the next year, arguing that this option would likely be cheaper and less legally risky than a reparations loan. Most of the frozen Russian assets, around €185 billion, are held at Belgian securities depository Euroclear. De Wever stressed that Belgium would require assurances that other member states share any potential legal liabilities if Russia challenges the asset transfer.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas noted the coming days could be pivotal for Ukraine, highlighting ongoing talks in Washington on a potential peace deal and stressing the urgency of strengthening Ukraine’s defence capabilities. While acknowledging Belgium’s concerns, Kallas underlined that the EU is prepared to share risks collectively and that pressure should not fall disproportionately on Ukraine. She emphasized the need for robust support to ensure Ukraine can defend itself effectively against Russia, which shows no signs of seeking peace.
Estonia has urged Belgium and the EU to release over €100 billion of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, highlighting the urgency as Kyiv may run out of funds by March. Estonian officials argued that Belgium, as host to key EU and NATO institutions, has a responsibility to participate in funding Ukraine. While legal solutions exist, political alignment among member states remains a challenge, with officials stressing that a strong majority could suffice if Belgium receives guarantees. Using these assets would also limit Russia’s leverage in future negotiations.
Belgium’s hesitation has generated increasing diplomatic pressure. Officials cited fears that the use of frozen assets could slow peace efforts, as they may become a bargaining tool, and expressed concern over potential future claims from Russia through international arbitration. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has discussed the issue with De Wever, acknowledging Belgium’s concerns but emphasizing the shared goal of applying maximum pressure on Russia to end the war. A final decision on the use of frozen Russian assets is expected at the European Council meeting in mid-December, with Brussels balancing legal, political, and diplomatic considerations over approximately €183 billion of Russian assets held in Belgium.
Christine Lagarde announced that only one month remains before Bulgaria officially joins the eurozone, noting that the new Bulgarian euro coins will begin circulating across the monetary union from January 1, 2026
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has warned that any concession allowing Russia to redraw Ukraine’s borders, even minimally, could ultimately threaten Lithuania itself
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged Europe to maintain strong pressure on Russia, emphasizing that Moscow’s approach has not changed despite its stated willingness to engage in peace talks
The European Parliament has formally approved a 1.5-billion-euro program aimed at funding defense investments across the European Union
The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched a probe in Bulgaria into suspected misuse of EU agricultural subsidies
The European Commission has decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the EU over its ongoing failure to meet obligations under the Directive on reducing national emissions
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence