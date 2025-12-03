Bulgargaz Secures Winter Gas Supplies as December Prices Fall by 4.3%

Bulgaria Imposes Temporary Truck Bans on Major Highways for Christmas and New Year
During the Christmas and New Year holiday weekends, trucks over 12 tons will face temporary travel restrictions on Bulgaria’s major highways
The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission has set the price of natural gas for December at 63.01 BGN per MWh, equivalent to 32.22 EUR per MWh, excluding additional costs for access, transmission, excise, and VAT. This represents a 4.3% decrease from November’s price of 65.82 BGN/MWh (33.65 EUR/MWh).
According to EWRC, the reduction reflects a continued decline in the TTF pricing index on international gas markets, alongside partial cancellations of previously requested volumes by some customers. Compared to December 2024, the current rate is 16.3% lower, and it is 34% lower than the same month in 2023.
Bulgargaz EAD will supply natural gas at this approved price to end users and licensed producers and distributors of heat energy. The company has secured the necessary gas volumes through contracts concluded with traders during a structured auction, which included minimum delivery price requirements and specific payment conditions. Part of the supply mix also comes from the Chiren underground gas storage facility.
The December price includes the cost of gas at the transmission network entry point, the public supply component under the National Gas and Natural Gas Regulatory Act, and compensation for Bulgargaz’s storage costs at Chiren, fulfilling obligations under the Emergency Action Plan.
With the planned quantities, Bulgargaz will meet its commitments to end suppliers, district heating companies, and industrial clients under bilateral contracts. Gas deliveries have been arranged for the entire winter season, and unless there is a sharp rise in regional demand, prices are expected to remain stable, ensuring continued price predictability for Bulgarian consumers.
