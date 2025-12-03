Bulgaria Seeks 3.2 Billion Euros from EU SAFE Fund to Modernize Armed Forces

Bulgaria Imposes Temporary Truck Bans on Major Highways for Christmas and New Year
Bulgaria has formally submitted a request to the European Commission for EUR 3.2 billion in funding under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) mechanism, the Defence Ministry confirmed to BTA on Monday. This request is accompanied by the National Investment Plan for the European Defence Industry, which was approved by the Cabinet on November 26.
The submission meets the European Union’s deadline of November 30 for Member States to present their National Defence Investment Plans, according to the Ministry. The plan outlines a series of projects aimed at modernizing the Bulgarian Army and enhancing the country’s overall defence capabilities.
Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov previously noted that all projects under SAFE are to be completed by December 31, 2030. Bulgaria’s priority initiatives include the acquisition of 3D radars, ground-based air and missile defence systems, 155 mm self-propelled howitzers, unmanned aerial vehicles and loitering munitions for both the Army and Special Operations Forces, a high-mobility multiple launch rocket system, systems to detect and counter unmanned aerial vehicles, transport support capabilities for the Armed Forces, as well as VL MICA anti-aircraft missiles and 155 mm ammunition.
The SAFE instrument is a newly established EU financial tool designed to accelerate defence readiness by enabling rapid and large-scale investments in European defence capabilities. It can provide Member States with up to EUR 150 billion in competitively priced, long-term loans. Projects supported under SAFE are encouraged to involve common procurement arrangements, connecting at least one SAFE-benefiting Member State with another EU country, as well as Ukraine and EEA-EFTA members, in order to enhance impact and reduce fragmentation, according to information available on the European Commission’s website.
The requested EUR 3.2 billion corresponds to approximately BGN 6.3 billion.
