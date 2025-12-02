Bitterly Cold Tuesday Across Bulgaria with Fog and Cloudy Skies

December 1, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria: Bitterly Cold Tuesday Across Bulgaria with Fog and Cloudy Skies @Pixabay

On Tuesday, the country will be under variable cloud cover, mainly consisting of mid and high layers. Fog will linger through the morning in some low-lying areas and near water bodies, creating reduced visibility before conditions gradually improve.

Temperatures at dawn will range from minus 1 degree to 4 degrees, with the capital expected to start the day around 0 degrees. Winds will be nearly calm across most regions, while eastern parts may feel a light breeze coming from the east-southeast. By the afternoon, daytime values will rise to between 7 and 12 degrees, and about 8 degrees in Sofia. Atmospheric pressure is forecast to hold steady and remain close to the seasonal norm.

In the mountains, cloud cover will mirror that in the lowlands with patches of mid and high clouds. The prevailing northwest flow will shift to a southwestern direction and increase to weak or moderate strength. At 1200 meters, temperatures will reach around 6 degrees, and near 2000 meters they will hover around freezing.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will begin mostly sunny, followed later by scattered cloudiness as the afternoon progresses. A gentle west-northwest wind will be felt in the first half of the day, turning east-southeast afterward. Maximum temperatures along the coast will vary between 11 and 14 degrees. Sea water will remain between 13 and 16 degrees, while wave height is expected to stay within 1 to 2 points.

