One Month to Go: ECB Chief Highlights Bulgaria’s Final Steps Toward the Euro

Christine Lagarde announced that only one month remains before Bulgaria officially joins the eurozone, noting that the new Bulgarian euro coins will begin circulating across the monetary union from January 1, 2026. The President of the European Central Bank highlighted this milestone in a message marking the country’s upcoming accession.

During her early-November visit to Bulgaria, Lagarde underlined that the EU is ready to welcome Bulgaria as the eurozone’s twenty-first member. She pointed out that the transition marks the conclusion of a lengthy effort involving difficult reforms and consistent commitments. According to her, Bulgaria’s long-standing Currency Board has already placed the country close to the euro framework, and adopting the euro will provide full access to its advantages. She also echoed the national motto, reminding that “Unity makes strength.”

From today, the Bulgarian National Bank, postal branches, and all commercial banks are offering starter packs of euro coins to the public. Both citizens and companies can purchase these sets, which cost 20 leva per pack - approximately 10.23 euros. Each contains 42 coins, covering all denominations, including nine pieces of 1-cent coins, five coins of 20 cents, and two coins with a face value of 1 euro.

The newly issued coins cannot be used for payments until January 1 next year, when Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone becomes official and the coins start circulating alongside the common currency across Europe.