One Month to Go: ECB Chief Highlights Bulgaria’s Final Steps Toward the Euro

Bulgaria Seeks 3.2 Billion Euros from EU SAFE Fund to Modernize Armed Forces
Bulgaria has formally submitted a request to the European Commission for EUR 3.2 billion in funding under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) mechanism
Christine Lagarde announced that only one month remains before Bulgaria officially joins the eurozone, noting that the new Bulgarian euro coins will begin circulating across the monetary union from January 1, 2026. The President of the European Central Bank highlighted this milestone in a message marking the country’s upcoming accession.
During her early-November visit to Bulgaria, Lagarde underlined that the EU is ready to welcome Bulgaria as the eurozone’s twenty-first member. She pointed out that the transition marks the conclusion of a lengthy effort involving difficult reforms and consistent commitments. According to her, Bulgaria’s long-standing Currency Board has already placed the country close to the euro framework, and adopting the euro will provide full access to its advantages. She also echoed the national motto, reminding that “Unity makes strength.”
From today, the Bulgarian National Bank, postal branches, and all commercial banks are offering starter packs of euro coins to the public. Both citizens and companies can purchase these sets, which cost 20 leva per pack - approximately 10.23 euros. Each contains 42 coins, covering all denominations, including nine pieces of 1-cent coins, five coins of 20 cents, and two coins with a face value of 1 euro.
The newly issued coins cannot be used for payments until January 1 next year, when Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone becomes official and the coins start circulating alongside the common currency across Europe.
Belgium has indicated it may agree to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine under specific conditions
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has warned that any concession allowing Russia to redraw Ukraine’s borders, even minimally, could ultimately threaten Lithuania itself
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged Europe to maintain strong pressure on Russia, emphasizing that Moscow’s approach has not changed despite its stated willingness to engage in peace talks
The European Parliament has formally approved a 1.5-billion-euro program aimed at funding defense investments across the European Union
The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched a probe in Bulgaria into suspected misuse of EU agricultural subsidies
The European Commission has decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the EU over its ongoing failure to meet obligations under the Directive on reducing national emissions
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence