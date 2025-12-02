Strong Demand on Day One: Crowds Turn Out for Bulgaria’s Euro Coin Kits

Crowds gathered early this morning as people lined up to buy the newly released starter sets of euro coins at the Bulgarian National Bank. The sale officially began today across the country, with kits available not only at BNB counters but also through commercial banks and post office branches. Both private individuals and companies are allowed to purchase them.

In front of the central BNB building, long queues formed well before opening hours, with the first customers eager to obtain the Bulgarian euro coins featuring the national side. Sales at the BNB started at 8:30 a.m., drawing steady interest from residents looking to get the new currency ahead of the official transition.

For individuals, the price of one starter set is 20 leva, or roughly 10.20 euro. Each set contains 42 coins with a combined face value of 10.23 euro, covering every denomination. Private buyers are limited to two kits per transaction. The individual package includes two 2-euro coins, two 1-euro coins, four 50-cent coins, five 20-cent coins, seven 10-cent coins, six 5-cent coins, seven 2-cent coins and nine 1-cent coins.

Companies can also acquire starter packs, though only through commercial banks. Their sets are priced at 200 leva, or about 102 euro, and include a total of 420 coins. Business kits contain twenty 2-euro coins, twenty 1-euro coins, forty 50-cent coins, fifty 20-cent coins, seventy 10-cent coins, sixty 5-cent coins, seventy 2-cent coins and ninety 1-cent coins. These packages provide a larger volume of denominations in preparation for the upcoming currency transition.

Starter sets are legally allowed to be sold by the BNB, commercial banks and Bulgarian Post, but they cannot be used in circulation before 1 January 2026. The BNB will continue selling them until the day before the official changeover. During each purchase, staff verify the identity of the person receiving the set, whether it is an individual or a representative of a company. No VAT is applied, as the kits are sold at their face value in euro.

