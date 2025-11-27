Oxford Announces Its Word of the Year 2025

Oxford University Press has selected "rage bait" as its Word of the Year for 2025, following a three-day public vote that drew participation from more than 30,000 people. The publisher pointed to a sharp rise in the term’s usage over the past year, noting that it has tripled according to Oxford’s language data and has become a clear reflection of the current digital environment.

The expression describes online material crafted specifically to provoke anger, frustration or outrage, with the goal of driving engagement, clicks or visibility across platforms. Linguists at Oxford say the popularity of the term mirrors a broader shift in online communication, moving from attention-grabbing tactics based on curiosity to emotional manipulation aimed at influencing user reactions. They add that the intense public debates throughout 2025 over regulating online spaces, along with widespread social tensions, helped push the phrase into mainstream conversation.

Although widely associated today with viral posts on platforms such as Twitter, the phrase has earlier roots. It first appeared in 2002 on Usenet, where it was used to describe drivers deliberately antagonizing others on the road. Over time, it evolved into general internet slang and is now frequently referenced by journalists, creators and social media users.

Casper Grathwohl, President of Oxford Languages, said the growing use of the expression highlights a rising awareness of how easily people can be drawn into manipulative dynamics online. He noted that the shift from simple click-driven content to strategies that target emotional responses represents a significant change in how digital platforms shape public behavior.

As in previous years, the Oxford Word of the Year was chosen from a shortlist of expressions considered to function as single units of meaning, regardless of length. Two other contenders reached the final round. One was "aura farming", a term describing conscious attempts to construct a captivating or magnetic presence - an idea that gained traction after viral discussions in 2024 about whether charisma can be intentionally developed. The second was "biohack", referring to efforts to fine-tune the body or mind through routines, supplements or technology, a practice that has expanded alongside growing interest in longevity and high-performance lifestyles.

Last year’s Word of the Year, "brain rot", denoted low-value digital content, particularly the type often associated with AI-generated output.