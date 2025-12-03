Slovakia’s Mr. Euro Shares Tips as Bulgaria Launches Euro Starter Kits

From December 1st, Bulgarians can purchase starter packages with the national side of the euro coins at banks and “Bulgarian Posts.” Each kit, containing coins of all denominations, is priced at €10.23 - BGN 20. These starter packages aim to help citizens familiarize themselves with the new currency as Bulgaria begins its transition to the euro.

Further reading: Today: Bulgaria Launches Sale of First Euro Coin Starter Kits

Igor Barat, known in Slovakia as Mr. Euro, shared insights from Slovakia’s own currency changeover in 2009. He emphasized that the smooth transition had little to do with secrecy and much to do with careful preparation, clear communication, and political consensus. “It was not a political issue. All parties, experts, and institutions agreed on the process,” Barat explained. Transparent communication with both businesses and the public ensured that citizens knew exactly what to expect and how to adapt, making the change feel almost seamless.

A key element in Slovakia was fine-tuning the operational aspects. Citizens did not need to take special action; stores accepted both Slovak koruna and euros during the initial period. Salaries and pensions were converted to euros starting in January, and everyone was fully informed of the schedule. Barat described the preparation of ATMs as particularly impressive: cassettes were preloaded with both currencies, and at midnight, a quick switch allowed Slovaks to withdraw euros instantly. The process, while technically sophisticated, was simple and immediate for users.

Starter kits with euro coins proved unexpectedly popular in Slovakia, becoming sought-after gifts for all generations. Barat recalled that the mint in Kremnica managed to supply additional quantities to meet growing demand. He stressed that the currency switch itself did not drive inflation. Price adjustments were mathematically converted from koruna to euros under strict rules, with no impact on actual market prices. Between 2008 and 2009, favorable economic conditions also contributed to a stable transition, and inflation remained very low.

Consumer protection was legally reinforced. The Euro Changeover Act prohibited unjustified price hikes tied to the new currency, and inspection mechanisms ensured compliance. Barat recounted isolated cases of abuse, such as a school head charging higher lunch fees under the pretext of the euro change, which were swiftly addressed with fines. In practice, nearly all retailers adhered to the rules, preventing speculative price increases.

Source: BNR interview