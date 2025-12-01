Peevski Launches 'People Shop' Stands Across Plovdiv Region with 45+ Essential Items

In December 2025, "People Shop" EAD, led by Delyan Peevski, in partnership with the Central Cooperative Union and the Cooperative Union – Plovdiv, will launch special stands in 70 stationary and one mobile store across Plovdiv and its surrounding settlements. The initiative is part of a strategic agreement aiming to bring affordable and high-quality Bulgarian products closer to local residents.

The stands will feature a selection of over 45 essential items, reflecting the basic consumer basket. The assortment includes vegetable oil, beans, rice, flour, yogurt, cheese, yellow cheese, bread, butter, canned goods, sausages, and lutenitsa, among other staple products. These goods will be offered at competitive, everyday low prices, comparable to promotional deals in major retail chains, under the “Every Day Low Price” concept.

This initiative ensures that more than 100,000 residents of 55 smaller towns and villages in the Plovdiv region will have convenient access to quality Bulgarian products without traveling to larger cities, making daily shopping simpler, faster, and more affordable for households.

The locations participating in the program include: Krichim, Kuklen, Lucky, Rakovski, Hisarya, Kalofer, Klisura, Perushtitsa, Plovdiv, Sadovo, Sopot, Stamboliyski, Saedinenie, Chalakovi, Akhmatovo, Bachkovo, Belozem, Bogdan, Bogdanitsa, Vedrare, Vojvodinovo, Golyam Chardak, Gorna Mahala, Dolnoslav, Dragomir, Duvanlii, Iganovo, Iskra, Kalekovets, Karavelovo, Kochevo, Krastevich, Karnare, Mihiltsi, Mominsko, Novakovo, Popovitsa, Pravishte, Rozino, Seltsi, Slatina, Stoletovo, Topolovo, Trivodici, Trilistnik, Hristo Danovo, Cherven, Cheshnegirovo, and Yasno Pole.

The mobile store will serve the villages of Ruen, Skobelevo, Izvor, Dedovo, Cheklare, Babek, and Svezhen.

Peevski’s company emphasized that this step is part of the long-term “People Shop” strategy. The goal for 2026 is to expand the network nationally, creating a sustainable system for distributing Bulgarian products across all regions of Bulgaria. Alongside the stands, the company is also developing plans for full-scale physical stores, including franchise locations and company-operated outlets, to further strengthen access to its products.