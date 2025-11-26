Horror on Sofia Ring Road: Pedestrian and Policeman Killed in Separate Early-Morning Crashes
Early Thursday morning, two fatal accidents occurred on Sofia’s Metropolitan Ring Road, resulting in the deaths of a pedestrian and a police officer.
The first incident took place at 1:40 a.m. on the Northern Tangent near Trebic. A 45-year-old truck driver from Serbia, operating a vehicle with Serbian registration, struck a 61-year-old man walking along the road. The pedestrian died instantly at the scene. Authorities confirmed that the truck driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs.
Police quickly dispatched a specialized unit to secure the area and control traffic. However, at around 4:20 a.m., a second tragic accident unfolded. A 34-year-old driver, reportedly driving at very high speed, collided with a police car stationed in the cordoned-off zone. A 42-year-old Ministry of Interior employee was killed in the impact, while the driver of the car suffered a broken arm and was hospitalized. Tests confirmed that the driver had not been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The double incidents caused significant traffic disruptions along the Northern Tangent, particularly in the direction of Botevgradsko Shose, where vehicle movement was temporarily halted. Investigations at both crash sites are ongoing as authorities assess the circumstances surrounding the accidents.
