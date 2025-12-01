From Today, Sofia Enforces Low-Emission Zone in City Center

December 1, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria: From Today, Sofia Enforces Low-Emission Zone in City Center Photo: Stella Ivanova

Starting today, a low-emission zone for vehicles is officially in effect in Sofia. Cars from the first and second ecological categories, considered the most polluting, are prohibited from entering the central areas of the city. The restrictions will remain in place until the end of February 2026, with enforcement carried out through 180 cameras positioned along the outer points of the two traffic rings.

Residents within the restricted areas are advised to obtain the necessary stickers from the Center for Urban Mobility to avoid fines, Deputy Mayor Nadezhda Bobcheva emphasized. Vehicles displaying disabled parking stickers are exempt from the restrictions.

Penalties for unauthorized entry into the low-emission zone range from BGN 50 to BGN 200 (approximately EUR 25–102) for private individuals and from BGN 1,000 to BGN 2,000 (roughly EUR 511–1,022) for companies. The bordering boulevards are excluded from the restrictions, allowing unrestricted passage for all vehicles. Directional signage will assist drivers in navigating the zone safely.

