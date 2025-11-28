Trump Sees 'Good Chance' for Ukraine Deal as Florida Talks Mark Major Progress

US President Donald Trump signaled cautious optimism about the ongoing talks between American and Ukrainian representatives, saying there was a “good chance” for a potential agreement to halt Russia’s war, even as he acknowledged that Ukraine faces what he described as “difficult problems” tied to corruption. Trump commented on the negotiations while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One during his trip from Florida to Washington, noting that discussions were progressing steadily and that his priority was to end the loss of life.

The remarks followed a high-level meeting in Florida on 30 November between a Ukrainian delegation led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. The talks were hosted at Witkoff’s private golf club near Miami and came days after earlier discussions in Geneva. Rubio later told journalists the session had been productive and allowed both sides to continue refining the terms of a US-backed plan intended to bring the conflict to a close while laying the groundwork for Ukraine’s long-term security and economic stability.

Trump said he had been briefed by Rubio and Witkoff shortly after their meeting with the Ukrainians, stressing that their efforts were making headway. When asked to clarify what challenges Kyiv was facing, he pointed to the corruption investigations unfolding within Ukraine’s leadership, including the resignation of Andrii Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s long-time chief of staff, who had stepped down on 28 November after becoming entangled in a major inquiry. Trump commented that this environment “is not helpful” for the diplomatic process, though he added that Russia “would like to see it end” as well.

Rubio described the Florida round as a continuation of the talks held earlier in Switzerland, explaining that negotiators were dealing with sensitive issues, including the conditions for ending hostilities and the vision for Ukraine’s future prosperity. He emphasized that discussions touched not only on the terms needed to stop fighting but also on the framework that would ensure Ukraine remained sovereign, independent, and protected from future aggression. According to Rubio, substantial progress had been achieved, though several matters still required further work, especially since Russia would have to engage directly at a later stage.

Umerov said the Ukrainian side also viewed the talks as constructive, noting “substantial progress” in aligning positions with Washington. After briefing Zelensky by phone, he said Kyiv’s main priorities - security, sovereignty, and a stable peace - remained fully intact and were backed by the American delegation. Zelensky later confirmed that assessment, saying the dialogue had a “constructive dynamic” and that all issues were approached openly with a clear focus on Ukraine’s national interests. He added that he expected a detailed explanation from his delegation upon their return.

Neither delegation has yet disclosed specific agreements reached in Florida. A source familiar with the negotiations described the discussions as difficult but highly constructive, saying they addressed some of the most sensitive areas of the proposed deal. Although Trump had initially pressed for progress by Thanksgiving, he told reporters after the meeting that he was no longer setting a deadline for concluding the peace process.

Sources in US media outlets reported that negotiators continued to work on two major unresolved issues: the question of territory and the terms of future security guarantees. Earlier versions of the 28-point US proposal had required Ukraine to abandon its constitutional goal of joining NATO, a condition Kyiv rejected. According to CNN, an alternative approach is now under consideration, one that would effectively block Ukraine from joining the alliance through arrangements negotiated directly between NATO states and Moscow. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that the two sides also discussed the timing of Ukraine’s next elections.

The talks take place at a moment of political turbulence in Kyiv, following Yermak’s resignation and the reshuffling of responsibilities among Ukrainian negotiators. Alongside Umerov, the Ukrainian delegation also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia, Ambassador Olha Stefanishyna, Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, and military intelligence deputy Vadym Skibitskyi. Their mandate is to navigate the updated version of the peace plan shaped in Switzerland, which eased some of the earlier, more stringent conditions but still leaves several points unresolved.

The Kremlin has confirmed receiving the latest proposal prepared in Geneva. Witkoff is scheduled to fly to Moscow in the coming days to present the Florida results directly to Vladimir Putin. Axios has reported that US negotiators hope to finalize discussions with the Ukrainian side before Witkoff’s meeting with the Russian president on 2 December. At the same time, Witkoff continues to face scrutiny following a leaked recording suggesting he coached a Russian official on influencing the White House, while The Wall Street Journal has described a broader effort by Russian intermediaries to promote a “peace through business” strategy aimed at securing economic incentives and investment partnerships.

Ahead of the Florida session, Zelensky had spoken to several international leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, to coordinate diplomatic positions. He also announced steps to synchronize Ukraine’s sanctions policy with recent US measures targeting Russian energy firms, arguing that increasing pressure on Moscow remained crucial for advancing any ceasefire talks. Russia, however, continues to reject a ceasefire and maintains its maximalist demands: recognition of its control over occupied territories and the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbas.

Despite the complexity and the number of unresolved issues, officials on all sides described the latest Florida meeting as another meaningful step in the search for a “dignified” end to the war. As Trump put it, there is “a good chance we can make a deal,” though he emphasized that the process would continue without a fixed deadline. The negotiations are expected to resume shortly, with further discussions planned after Witkoff's visit to Moscow.