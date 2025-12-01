After Months in Custody, Varna’s Mayor Returns to Work and Vows to 'Open a New Page'

Politics | December 1, 2025, Monday // 09:14
Bulgaria: After Months in Custody, Varna’s Mayor Returns to Work and Vows to 'Open a New Page' @BNT

The Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, returned to his duties after spending nearly five months in custody, describing his first day back as long but welcomed. He said he was greeting residents on the steps of the municipality, noting that he feels rested and energized despite the difficult period he went through. Kotsev added that he is eager to understand how the administration has functioned in his absence and believes there is work that needs to be made up.

He commented on the criticism surrounding the charity campaign that collected funds for his bail, saying he expected attempts to undermine him and describing them as part of a broader pattern of discreditation. According to him, such attacks will subside over time, and he suggested there will be cases of perjury related to the accusations.

Kotsev explained that his first task is to hold the traditional Monday operational meeting so he can gather his entire team and hear what has been accomplished during the past months. He plans to review the ongoing priorities and reassess municipal policies, stressing that communication within the administration has been difficult over the last year and a half. He called for a more constructive dialogue among political groups and the municipal council, saying the city leadership is starting a new chapter.

The mayor expressed support for ongoing public protests and encouraged citizens to defend their rights. He dismissed any suggestions that he might run for president, noting that the pressure he endured affected his family and the people of Varna most heavily. He thanked his wife on her birthday, calling her a heroine, and described the emotional strain of the past months as impossible to fully convey.

Kotsev confirmed that he had received approaches that could be interpreted as pressure to join another political party. Before entering his office, he stated he would also evaluate potential changes within his team after meeting with the directors of the municipal departments.

He also referred to the large-scale protest planned for the day as justified. Kotsev was released after the court replaced his detention with bail set at 200,000 leva, equal to about 102,000 euro. Donation drives organized by actor Filip Bukov and MP Manol Peykov gathered more than 240,000 leva, roughly 122,000 euro, in only five hours with the support of over 2,500 contributors.

