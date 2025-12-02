Today: Bulgaria Launches Sale of First Euro Coin Starter Kits

Sales of the first euro coin starter kits in Bulgaria begin today, with the sets available at the Bulgarian National Bank, post offices and all banking branches nationwide. Both private individuals and companies can purchase them.

Each starter pack is priced at 20 leva, roughly 10.23 euros, and includes 42 coins covering every denomination. The composition features, among others, nine 1-cent coins, five 20-cent pieces and two 1-euro coins. The sets are designed to help people familiarize themselves with the new currency ahead of its introduction.

Although the coins are now on sale, they cannot be used for payments until January 1 of next year, when the euro officially enters circulation.

What does the starter kit for individuals contain: