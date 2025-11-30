Historic Moment for Bulgarian Motorsport as Tsolov Enters F2 Standings

Sports | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 17:45
Bulgaria: Historic Moment for Bulgarian Motorsport as Tsolov Enters F2 Standings

Nikola Tsolov, currently the most recognizable Bulgarian figure in international motor racing, secured his first-ever Formula 2 points after a strong performance in Qatar. Competing at the Lusail circuit, he crossed the finish line in seventh place in the main race.

Tsolov initially completed the race in sixth, but a five-second penalty for an unsafe pit-lane release pushed him back one position in the final classification. Despite the setback, his pace remained consistent. Once all pit stops were completed, he worked his way back up to sixth and later closed in on Juan Pablo Montoya, though he ultimately did not find an opportunity to pass.

The race victory went to Martins, while Fornaroli, finishing second, clinched the overall Formula 2 championship title. Alex Dunne completed the podium in third place.

The season will conclude next weekend with the final round at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tsolov, formula 2, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Advances in Space Collaboration: 53 ESA Projects Worth Over 10 Million Euros

Bulgaria has successfully carried out 53 projects in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA)

Society | December 1, 2025, Monday // 08:53

Swiss Investor Backs Long-Awaited Breznitsa Hydropower Project in Bulgaria's Gotse Delchev

The Municipality of Gotse Delchev has approved one of the largest infrastructure projects in the region, granting unanimous consent to a cooperation agreement with the Swiss company

Business » Energy | December 1, 2025, Monday // 08:39

Bulgaria’s Wealthiest Regions Revealed: Where Income and Investment Soar

Sofia remains the leading region in Bulgaria in terms of economic development, according to the 2025 IME study "Regional Profiles: Development Indicators"

Business | December 1, 2025, Monday // 08:17

Bulgaria Weather: Sunshine Returns as December Begins

On Monday, December 1, conditions across Bulgaria will shift toward mostly sunny weather

Society » Environment | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 17:28

Bulgaria May Shift from Flat to Progressive Taxes Within a Decade, IMF and Experts Say

The International Monetary Fund has indicated that Bulgaria’s flat tax system may not be sufficient to sustain growing demand for quality public services

Business » Finance | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 10:45

Bulgaria’s Bus Travel Surges as Rail Passenger Numbers Slightly Decline

In Bulgaria, more people are opting for buses over trains as the preferred mode of transport

Society | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 10:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Sofia to Make History Hosting Final Bulgarian Stage of Giro d’Italia 2026

Sofia will make history in international cycling as it hosts the final Bulgarian stage of the 2026 Giro d’Italia

Sports | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 15:22

Bulgarian Tennis Star Dimitrov Competes with Alcaraz and Ruud for Esteemed ATP Honor

Grigor Dimitrov has been shortlisted for the ATP’s annual distinctions, with this year’s awards scheduled for the week of December 8 to 14

Sports | November 21, 2025, Friday // 09:49

The Legacy of Naim Süleymanoğlu, the Greatest Weightlifter of All Time, Commemorated in Bulgaria

The memory of Naim Süleymanoğlu, recognized worldwide as the greatest weightlifter of all time, was honored at a commemoration program organized in Bulgaria

Sports | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 10:50

Bulgarian Racer Nikola Tsolov Set for Early Formula 2 Debut in Qatar and Abu Dhabi

Bulgarian racing talent Nikola Tsolov is set to make his Formula 2 debut ahead of schedule this month.

Sports | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

Bulgaria Qualifies Three Finalists on Opening Day of European Aerobics Championship

Bulgaria secured three spots in the finals on the opening day of the European Aerobics Championship for juniors and girls, which is taking place in Ganja, Azerbaijan

Sports | November 10, 2025, Monday // 09:14

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov Ends 2025 Among World’s Top 50 Tennis Players

Grigor Dimitrov will close out 2025 among the world’s top 50 tennis players

Sports | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 12:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria