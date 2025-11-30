Historic Moment for Bulgarian Motorsport as Tsolov Enters F2 Standings

Nikola Tsolov, currently the most recognizable Bulgarian figure in international motor racing, secured his first-ever Formula 2 points after a strong performance in Qatar. Competing at the Lusail circuit, he crossed the finish line in seventh place in the main race.

Tsolov initially completed the race in sixth, but a five-second penalty for an unsafe pit-lane release pushed him back one position in the final classification. Despite the setback, his pace remained consistent. Once all pit stops were completed, he worked his way back up to sixth and later closed in on Juan Pablo Montoya, though he ultimately did not find an opportunity to pass.

The race victory went to Martins, while Fornaroli, finishing second, clinched the overall Formula 2 championship title. Alex Dunne completed the podium in third place.

The season will conclude next weekend with the final round at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit.