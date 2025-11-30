Bulgaria Advances in Space Collaboration: 53 ESA Projects Worth Over 10 Million Euros
Bulgaria has successfully carried out 53 projects in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA)
Nikola Tsolov, currently the most recognizable Bulgarian figure in international motor racing, secured his first-ever Formula 2 points after a strong performance in Qatar. Competing at the Lusail circuit, he crossed the finish line in seventh place in the main race.
Tsolov initially completed the race in sixth, but a five-second penalty for an unsafe pit-lane release pushed him back one position in the final classification. Despite the setback, his pace remained consistent. Once all pit stops were completed, he worked his way back up to sixth and later closed in on Juan Pablo Montoya, though he ultimately did not find an opportunity to pass.
The race victory went to Martins, while Fornaroli, finishing second, clinched the overall Formula 2 championship title. Alex Dunne completed the podium in third place.
The season will conclude next weekend with the final round at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit.
Sofia will make history in international cycling as it hosts the final Bulgarian stage of the 2026 Giro d’Italia
Grigor Dimitrov has been shortlisted for the ATP’s annual distinctions, with this year’s awards scheduled for the week of December 8 to 14
The memory of Naim Süleymanoğlu, recognized worldwide as the greatest weightlifter of all time, was honored at a commemoration program organized in Bulgaria
Bulgarian racing talent Nikola Tsolov is set to make his Formula 2 debut ahead of schedule this month.
Bulgaria secured three spots in the finals on the opening day of the European Aerobics Championship for juniors and girls, which is taking place in Ganja, Azerbaijan
Grigor Dimitrov will close out 2025 among the world’s top 50 tennis players
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence