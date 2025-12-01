Bulgaria Weather: Sunshine Returns as December Begins

Bulgaria Advances in Space Collaboration: 53 ESA Projects Worth Over 10 Million Euros
Bulgaria has successfully carried out 53 projects in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA)
On Monday, December 1, conditions across Bulgaria will shift toward mostly sunny weather, with the clouds over the northeast clearing before noon. In some lowland areas, morning fog is expected, but the northwest wind that brought colder air over the weekend will ease. Early temperatures will range from minus 1 to 4 degrees, with the capital also starting at around minus 1.
Later in the day, thin high clouds will begin spreading in from the west, accompanied by a light west-northwest breeze. Daytime values will rise slightly, reaching between 9 and 14 degrees, while Sofia will see about 10 degrees.
In the mountains, the morning will begin with considerable cloud cover and occasional light snow showers. As the afternoon approaches, skies will clear over many of the massifs, though a strong northwest wind will continue. Temperatures will reach around 5 degrees at 1200 meters and will hover near 0 degrees at 2000 meters.
Along the Black Sea coast, the first half of the day will bring thicker cloudiness, which will gradually break and give way to mostly sunny conditions after midday. Winds from the west-northwest will be light to moderate. Maximum temperatures will sit between 11 and 14 degrees. Sea water temperatures will range between 12 and 16 degrees, with waves at 1 to 2 points.
Across the wider Balkan Peninsula, much of the region will see dense cloud cover, particularly in northern areas where light precipitation is possible. In contrast, the southern parts of the peninsula will enjoy predominantly sunny weather.
Forecasts indicate that central Bulgaria, the Rhodope Mountains and areas toward the Stara Planina will see notable rainfall and snowfall on Saturday
The water level of the Mesta River has risen sharply in the area around Cherna Mesta in Yakoruda Municipality, prompting local authorities to monitor the situation closely
A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of Bulgaria for Friday, November 28
Heavy rainfall has caused serious disruption across the Sandanski and Petrich regions, prompting both municipalities to declare a state of emergency
Heavy weather alerts have been issued for Thursday as meteorologists warn of a volatile mix of rain, snow and strong winds across Bulgaria
On Wednesday, much of Western Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy skies, with rain in many areas, particularly heavy in the extreme western and southern regions
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence