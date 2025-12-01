Bulgaria Weather: Sunshine Returns as December Begins

On Monday, December 1, conditions across Bulgaria will shift toward mostly sunny weather, with the clouds over the northeast clearing before noon. In some lowland areas, morning fog is expected, but the northwest wind that brought colder air over the weekend will ease. Early temperatures will range from minus 1 to 4 degrees, with the capital also starting at around minus 1.

Later in the day, thin high clouds will begin spreading in from the west, accompanied by a light west-northwest breeze. Daytime values will rise slightly, reaching between 9 and 14 degrees, while Sofia will see about 10 degrees.

In the mountains, the morning will begin with considerable cloud cover and occasional light snow showers. As the afternoon approaches, skies will clear over many of the massifs, though a strong northwest wind will continue. Temperatures will reach around 5 degrees at 1200 meters and will hover near 0 degrees at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, the first half of the day will bring thicker cloudiness, which will gradually break and give way to mostly sunny conditions after midday. Winds from the west-northwest will be light to moderate. Maximum temperatures will sit between 11 and 14 degrees. Sea water temperatures will range between 12 and 16 degrees, with waves at 1 to 2 points.

Across the wider Balkan Peninsula, much of the region will see dense cloud cover, particularly in northern areas where light precipitation is possible. In contrast, the southern parts of the peninsula will enjoy predominantly sunny weather.

