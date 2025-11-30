Festive Steam Trains Return: Christmas Journeys Across Bulgaria

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is bringing festive cheer this holiday season with a series of special Christmas steam locomotive train journeys across Bulgaria. The themed trains will operate on two routes: Sofia – Bankya – Sofia and Gorna Oryahovitsa – Veliko Tarnovo – Gorna Oryahovitsa. Each train will feature three decorated passenger cars and a retro carriage from the “Vitosha Express,” where Santa Claus and Snow White will greet passengers and distribute gifts to children.

The first set of trips on the Sofia – Bankya route will take place on December 13 and 14. On December 13, the train, led by steam locomotive No. 01.23, departs Sofia Central Station at 09:50 and reaches Bankya at 10:21. Passengers will have time to explore the retro carriage, meet Santa and Snow White, and enjoy the festive atmosphere in the town before returning to Sofia at 12:30, arriving at 13:00. The next day, December 14, the train departs Sofia at 09:45 and arrives in Bankya at 10:16, returning at 12:40 to reach Sofia Central Station at 13:10.

On December 20, the festive train will run between Gorna Oryahovitsa and Veliko Tarnovo, led by steam locomotive No. 16.27. The morning journey departs Gorna Oryahovitsa at 09:50, arriving in Veliko Tarnovo at 10:20, with the return trip at 11:20 and arrival at 11:51. The afternoon course leaves Veliko Tarnovo at 14:05, arriving in Gorna Oryahovitsa at 14:41, then departs again at 15:40 and returns to Veliko Tarnovo by 16:00. This route offers travelers a unique perspective on the region’s landscapes, following the Yantra River and passing through two tunnels beneath city buildings. Stops at Trapezitsa railway station also provide convenient boarding points for local passengers.

During the stops, ticket holders can explore the retro carriage and meet Santa Claus and Snow White, who will provide treats and surprises for young travelers. Ticket prices include a reserved seat: 46 BGN (approximately 23.50 EUR) for adults and 23 BGN (around 11.75 EUR) for children under 10 on the Sofia – Bankya route, and 40 BGN (20.50 EUR) for adults and 20 BGN (10.25 EUR) for children on the Gorna Oryahovitsa – Veliko Tarnovo route. Tickets are available at railway offices nationwide and online at https://bileti.bdz.bg/.