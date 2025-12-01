Bulgaria’s Wealthiest Regions Revealed: Where Income and Investment Soar

Business | December 1, 2025, Monday // 08:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Wealthiest Regions Revealed: Where Income and Investment Soar Photo: Stella Ivanova

Sofia remains the leading region in Bulgaria in terms of economic development, according to the 2025 IME study "Regional Profiles: Development Indicators." The data show that the capital consistently outperforms the rest of the country in key measures, including investments, salaries, and the number of newly registered companies. As a result, other regions that are traditionally strong, with well-developed service and industrial sectors, often appear less prominent in nationwide statistics.

A more precise view of regional economic performance emerges when comparing indicators using their median values. The median splits the regions into two equal groups, with half above and half below the point, providing a clearer perspective that is less influenced by extreme values like those of Sofia. The largest disparities between average and median figures are seen in the categories "Income and standard of living" and "Investment and business," which include GDP, average annual gross salary, expenditure on acquisition of fixed assets (FTA), and foreign direct investment (FDI). The most recent national statistics for these indicators, as reflected in the 2025 publication, are from 2023.

GDP per capita highlights the concentration of wealth in a few regions. Only Sofia and Stara Zagora exceed the national average, with significant differences between them: approximately 62,000 BGN (31,650 EUR) for Sofia and 36,000 BGN (18,400 EUR) for Stara Zagora. Following them are Vratsa and Varna with around 27,000 BGN (13,800 EUR), and Gabrovo and Sofia district with about 24,000 BGN (12,300 EUR) per capita.

Salaries reveal a similar concentration. Sofia is the only district where the gross annual salary exceeds the national average of 24,000 BGN (12,300 EUR), reaching 34,000 BGN (17,350 EUR). The median, however, is almost 5,000 BGN lower, just under 19,000 BGN (9,700 EUR). Other districts with higher salaries include Varna, Stara Zagora, and Sofia district, all over 22,000 BGN (11,200 EUR), while Vratsa and Plovdiv exceed 20,000 BGN (10,200 EUR).

Investment patterns also reflect regional disparities. Only Sofia, Plovdiv, and Sofia district surpass the average per capita for domestic FTA, while the capital, Sofia district, and Burgas lead in foreign direct investment. Among regions above the median, industrially developed areas such as Gabrovo, Ruse, Stara Zagora, and Pazardzhik stand out, highlighting their role in Bulgaria’s broader investment landscape.

Tags: region, Bulgaria, GDP, sofia

