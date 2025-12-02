Swiss Investor Backs Long-Awaited Breznitsa Hydropower Project in Bulgaria's Gotse Delchev

Bulgaria Seeks 3.2 Billion Euros from EU SAFE Fund to Modernize Armed Forces
Bulgaria has formally submitted a request to the European Commission for EUR 3.2 billion in funding under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) mechanism
The Municipality of Gotse Delchev has approved one of the largest infrastructure projects in the region, granting unanimous consent to a cooperation agreement with the Swiss company Wasserberg GmbH, based in Zug. This agreement marks the official start of preparations for the Breznitsa Hydropower Complex, a project that has been under discussion for over 40 years but lacked a committed investor until now.
The planned complex involves constructing a dam with a capacity of approximately 5 million cubic meters, covering around 300 acres, with the surrounding infrastructure expanding the total area to roughly 450 acres. Situated at an altitude of 1,320 meters, the facility is expected to address long-standing issues related to water supply and irrigation for the village of Breznitsa and neighboring communities.
Under the initial project design, the waters of three rivers: Tufcha, Kostena, and Glogovica, will be utilized, while the municipality has assured that the natural water balance of these rivers will remain unaffected. The investment also includes the construction of two hydroelectric power stations and an additional small hydro facility, all fully funded by Wasserberg GmbH. The project is anticipated to generate new employment opportunities, enhance local infrastructure, and stimulate economic development in the area.
Considerable administrative work lies ahead, including drafting a development plan, urbanizing the required territories, acquiring necessary properties, and establishing a joint venture between the municipality and the Swiss investor. The municipality of Gotse Delchev will contribute 5% to 10% of its share as an in-kind investment, while Wasserberg GmbH will provide capital funding.
All major decisions will be reviewed by the Municipal Council and discussed with residents in advance, with particular attention to informing the population of Breznitsa. The council authorized Mayor Vladimir Moskov to sign the agreement, a move described as the first crucial step toward realizing one of the most significant investment projects in the municipality’s history.
Turkey’s state-run energy company Botas reported a record loss of USD 1 billion (around 1.85 billion BGN) in 2024
Dimitar Georgiev, a Bulgarian financier and international markets analyst, stated that he does not anticipate any further increase in fuel prices in the country
Vladislav Panev, from the “Acceleration” Club and a former MP with the “Green Movement,” described the appointment of Rumen Spetsov as a special manager of Lukoil Bulgaria as surprising
Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has confirmed that the United States has not imposed any additional conditions for the temporary exemption from sanctions targeting Lukoil
The United States has granted Bulgaria a significant exemption from its sanctions on Lukoil
Britain has introduced a temporary exemption that permits continued business with two Bulgarian subsidiaries of the sanctioned Russian oil group Lukoil
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence