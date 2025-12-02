Swiss Investor Backs Long-Awaited Breznitsa Hydropower Project in Bulgaria's Gotse Delchev

Bulgaria: Swiss Investor Backs Long-Awaited Breznitsa Hydropower Project in Bulgaria's Gotse Delchev

The Municipality of Gotse Delchev has approved one of the largest infrastructure projects in the region, granting unanimous consent to a cooperation agreement with the Swiss company Wasserberg GmbH, based in Zug. This agreement marks the official start of preparations for the Breznitsa Hydropower Complex, a project that has been under discussion for over 40 years but lacked a committed investor until now.

The planned complex involves constructing a dam with a capacity of approximately 5 million cubic meters, covering around 300 acres, with the surrounding infrastructure expanding the total area to roughly 450 acres. Situated at an altitude of 1,320 meters, the facility is expected to address long-standing issues related to water supply and irrigation for the village of Breznitsa and neighboring communities.

Under the initial project design, the waters of three rivers: Tufcha, Kostena, and Glogovica, will be utilized, while the municipality has assured that the natural water balance of these rivers will remain unaffected. The investment also includes the construction of two hydroelectric power stations and an additional small hydro facility, all fully funded by Wasserberg GmbH. The project is anticipated to generate new employment opportunities, enhance local infrastructure, and stimulate economic development in the area.

Considerable administrative work lies ahead, including drafting a development plan, urbanizing the required territories, acquiring necessary properties, and establishing a joint venture between the municipality and the Swiss investor. The municipality of Gotse Delchev will contribute 5% to 10% of its share as an in-kind investment, while Wasserberg GmbH will provide capital funding.

All major decisions will be reviewed by the Municipal Council and discussed with residents in advance, with particular attention to informing the population of Breznitsa. The council authorized Mayor Vladimir Moskov to sign the agreement, a move described as the first crucial step toward realizing one of the most significant investment projects in the municipality’s history.

