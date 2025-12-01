Bulgaria Advances in Space Collaboration: 53 ESA Projects Worth Over 10 Million Euros

Bulgaria Seeks 3.2 Billion Euros from EU SAFE Fund to Modernize Armed Forces
Bulgaria has formally submitted a request to the European Commission for EUR 3.2 billion in funding under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) mechanism
Bulgaria has successfully carried out 53 projects in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), with the total value exceeding 10 million euros (approximately 19.8 million BGN). So far, the country has submitted 160 project proposals, the Ministry of Innovation and Growth (MIR) reported.
The initiatives span a wide range of sectors, including air quality monitoring, agriculture and forestry, waste management, maritime surveillance, energy systems, and even advancements related to space nutrition. This diverse portfolio demonstrates Bulgaria’s commitment to leveraging space technologies for both scientific and practical applications.
Deputy Minister of Innovation and Growth Georgi Angelov presented the outcomes during the ESA Council meeting at the ministerial level in Bremen, Germany. He highlighted the active involvement of all players in Bulgaria’s national space ecosystem, including companies, universities, research institutions, and public authorities.
Angelov stressed that the country is building a competitive and sustainable foundation to advance toward the next stage of collaboration – associate membership in ESA. He underlined Bulgaria’s ambition to become a significant contributor to space technology value chains through the provision of high-tech products and services.
The Deputy Minister also expressed Bulgaria’s endorsement of ESA’s growing role as a driver of innovation. He emphasized that the agency’s integrated strategy, as outlined by its Director General, holds the potential to transform Europe into a leading global hub for the fast-growing space economy, fostering international cooperation and greater public engagement.
