Bulgaria Advances in Space Collaboration: 53 ESA Projects Worth Over 10 Million Euros

Society | December 1, 2025, Monday // 08:53
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Advances in Space Collaboration: 53 ESA Projects Worth Over 10 Million Euros

Bulgaria has successfully carried out 53 projects in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), with the total value exceeding 10 million euros (approximately 19.8 million BGN). So far, the country has submitted 160 project proposals, the Ministry of Innovation and Growth (MIR) reported.

The initiatives span a wide range of sectors, including air quality monitoring, agriculture and forestry, waste management, maritime surveillance, energy systems, and even advancements related to space nutrition. This diverse portfolio demonstrates Bulgaria’s commitment to leveraging space technologies for both scientific and practical applications.

Deputy Minister of Innovation and Growth Georgi Angelov presented the outcomes during the ESA Council meeting at the ministerial level in Bremen, Germany. He highlighted the active involvement of all players in Bulgaria’s national space ecosystem, including companies, universities, research institutions, and public authorities.

Angelov stressed that the country is building a competitive and sustainable foundation to advance toward the next stage of collaboration – associate membership in ESA. He underlined Bulgaria’s ambition to become a significant contributor to space technology value chains through the provision of high-tech products and services.

The Deputy Minister also expressed Bulgaria’s endorsement of ESA’s growing role as a driver of innovation. He emphasized that the agency’s integrated strategy, as outlined by its Director General, holds the potential to transform Europe into a leading global hub for the fast-growing space economy, fostering international cooperation and greater public engagement.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, ESA, space

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Seeks 3.2 Billion Euros from EU SAFE Fund to Modernize Armed Forces

Bulgaria has formally submitted a request to the European Commission for EUR 3.2 billion in funding under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) mechanism

Politics » Defense | December 2, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Slovakia’s Mr. Euro Shares Tips as Bulgaria Launches Euro Starter Kits

From December 1st, Bulgarians can purchase starter packages with the national side of the euro coins at banks and “Bulgarian Posts”

Business » Finance | December 2, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Average Salary in Bulgaria Rises 12% in Q3, Sofia Leads the Gains

In the third quarter of the year, the average gross salary in Bulgaria reached 2,549 BGN (approximately 1,303.91 EUR)

Society | December 2, 2025, Tuesday // 08:30

Bulgargaz Secures Winter Gas Supplies as December Prices Fall by 4.3%

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission has set the price of natural gas for December at 63.01 BGN per MWh, equivalent to 32.22 EUR per MWh

Business » Energy | December 2, 2025, Tuesday // 08:00

Peevski Blames Radev for Sofia Chaos, Vows to Defend Democracy

Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS-New Beginning, issued a sharp statement accusing President Rumen Radev of orchestrating the unrest, destruction and fires that unfolded (by provocateurs) in central Sofia tonight

Politics | December 2, 2025, Tuesday // 00:00

Bulgaria's President Demands Resignation After the Protests, Says Public Has Rejected the Cabinet

President Rumen Radev issued an urgent appeal on social media late this evening, demanding the resignation of the government and the scheduling of early parliamentary elections

Politics | December 1, 2025, Monday // 23:51
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bitterly Cold Tuesday Across Bulgaria with Fog and Cloudy Skies

On Tuesday, the country will be under variable cloud cover, mainly consisting of mid and high layers

Society » Environment | December 1, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Oxford Announces Its Word of the Year 2025

Oxford University Press has selected "rage bait" as its Word of the Year for 2025

Society » Culture | December 1, 2025, Monday // 15:24

Peevski Launches 'People Shop' Stands Across Plovdiv Region with 45+ Essential Items

In December 2025, "People Shop" EAD, led by Delyan Peevski, in partnership with the Central Cooperative Union and the Cooperative Union – Plovdiv, will launch special stands in 70 stationary and one mobile store across Plovdiv

Society | December 1, 2025, Monday // 13:00

Horror on Sofia Ring Road: Pedestrian and Policeman Killed in Separate Early-Morning Crashes

Early Thursday morning, two fatal accidents occurred on Sofia’s Metropolitan Ring Road, resulting in the deaths of a pedestrian and a police officer

Society » Incidents | December 1, 2025, Monday // 10:34

From Today, Sofia Enforces Low-Emission Zone in City Center

Starting today, a low-emission zone for vehicles is officially in effect in Sofia

Society » Environment | December 1, 2025, Monday // 10:09

Bulgaria Weather: Sunshine Returns as December Begins

On Monday, December 1, conditions across Bulgaria will shift toward mostly sunny weather

Society » Environment | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 17:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria