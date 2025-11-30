Bulgaria’s Bus Travel Surges as Rail Passenger Numbers Slightly Decline

Society | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 10:34
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Bus Travel Surges as Rail Passenger Numbers Slightly Decline

In Bulgaria, more people are opting for buses over trains as the preferred mode of transport, according to preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute for the third quarter of 2025. Overall, freight carried by land and water transport rose by 18.6% compared to the same period last year, while the work performed increased by 9.2%. Passenger transport, covering land, water, and urban electric systems, saw a 14% growth in passengers, though the total work performed fell by 10.7%.

Land transport
Freight moved by land transport totaled 36,187.9 thousand tons in the third quarter, marking a 21.2% increase over the same period in 2024. Domestic land transport grew by 26.1%, while international transport rose by 7.8%. The total work performed reached 8,479.5 million ton-kilometers, reflecting a 9.8% increase.

Passenger land transport carried 115,333.6 thousand travelers, a 22.2% rise compared to the previous year. Bus transport experienced the strongest growth at 23.6%, whereas rail transport declined slightly by 0.6%. The total work performed in passenger land transport dropped to 2,214.4 million passenger-kilometers, a decrease of 14.3%, driven by shorter average travel distances on buses.

Water transport and urban electric transport
Cargo transported via river and sea routes decreased by 531.8 thousand tons compared to the same quarter in 2024, with a corresponding 5.2% decline in work performed. Passenger numbers on water transport fell slightly by 69.5 thousand, but the work performed increased by 11.9%, attributed to longer travel distances.

Urban electric transport enterprises saw passenger traffic rise by 4.5% to 83,506 thousand, with the total work performed reaching 492.4 million passenger-kilometers, representing a 9.1% increase.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, bus, train, transport

Related Articles:

Today: Bulgaria Launches Sale of First Euro Coin Starter Kits

Sales of the first euro coin starter kits in Bulgaria begin today, with the sets available at the Bulgarian National Bank

Business » Finance | December 1, 2025, Monday // 09:10

Bulgaria Advances in Space Collaboration: 53 ESA Projects Worth Over 10 Million Euros

Bulgaria has successfully carried out 53 projects in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA)

Society | December 1, 2025, Monday // 08:53

Swiss Investor Backs Long-Awaited Breznitsa Hydropower Project in Bulgaria's Gotse Delchev

The Municipality of Gotse Delchev has approved one of the largest infrastructure projects in the region, granting unanimous consent to a cooperation agreement with the Swiss company

Business » Energy | December 1, 2025, Monday // 08:39

Bulgaria’s Wealthiest Regions Revealed: Where Income and Investment Soar

Sofia remains the leading region in Bulgaria in terms of economic development, according to the 2025 IME study "Regional Profiles: Development Indicators"

Business | December 1, 2025, Monday // 08:17

Historic Moment for Bulgarian Motorsport as Tsolov Enters F2 Standings

Nikola Tsolov, currently the most recognizable Bulgarian figure in international motor racing, secured his first-ever Formula 2 points after a strong performance in Qatar.

Sports | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 17:45

Bulgaria Weather: Sunshine Returns as December Begins

On Monday, December 1, conditions across Bulgaria will shift toward mostly sunny weather

Society » Environment | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 17:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Advances in Space Collaboration: 53 ESA Projects Worth Over 10 Million Euros

Bulgaria has successfully carried out 53 projects in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA)

Society | December 1, 2025, Monday // 08:53

Bulgaria Weather: Sunshine Returns as December Begins

On Monday, December 1, conditions across Bulgaria will shift toward mostly sunny weather

Society » Environment | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 17:28

South Central Bulgaria Emerges as Country’s Poorest Region

The South Central region has overtaken the North-West as the area with the highest poverty risk in Bulgaria for 2024

Society | November 29, 2025, Saturday // 11:06

Court Temporarily Halts Sofia’s Parking Ordinance, Municipality to Appeal

The Sofia Municipality announced that it will appeal the recent decision of the Administrative Court in Sofia, which temporarily suspended the preliminary implementation of the new Parking Ordinance

Society | November 28, 2025, Friday // 17:51

Snow and Heavy Rainfall Set to Hit Bulgaria This Weekend

Forecasts indicate that central Bulgaria, the Rhodope Mountains and areas toward the Stara Planina will see notable rainfall and snowfall on Saturday

Society » Environment | November 28, 2025, Friday // 17:43

Emergency Crews on Alert: Southwestern Bulgaria Faces New Flood Threat

The water level of the Mesta River has risen sharply in the area around Cherna Mesta in Yakoruda Municipality, prompting local authorities to monitor the situation closely

Society » Environment | November 28, 2025, Friday // 09:43
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria