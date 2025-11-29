South Central Bulgaria Emerges as Country’s Poorest Region

Bulgaria’s Wealthiest Regions Revealed: Where Income and Investment Soar
Sofia remains the leading region in Bulgaria in terms of economic development, according to the 2025 IME study "Regional Profiles: Development Indicators"
The South Central region has overtaken the North-West as the area with the highest poverty risk in Bulgaria for 2024, according to the latest figures published by Eurostat. The data shows that 21.7 percent of Bulgaria’s population is considered at risk of poverty this year, marking an increase of 1.1 percentage points compared to 2023. This is the highest share recorded among all EU member states. Last year, Bulgaria ranked fourth, behind Estonia, Latvia and Romania.
Across the EU as a whole, 16.2 percent of people – or roughly 72.1 million citizens – were at risk of poverty in 2024. The proportion remains unchanged from the previous year, highlighting persistent inequalities within the bloc.
Eurostat’s regional comparison underscores the scale of disparities within Bulgaria. The South Central region, which includes the districts of Kardzhali, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan and Haskovo, posts the highest rate at 28.8 percent. Until now, the North-West had held this position for eight years in a row and, although its situation has improved relative to other regions, it still remains among the most vulnerable.
At the other end of the spectrum, the South-West region – covering Sofia, the surrounding Sofia district, Pernik, Kyustendil and Blagoevgrad – once again records the lowest poverty risk at 13.8 percent. For a second consecutive year, no Bulgarian region appears among the EU’s ten most at-risk areas.
Eurostat’s broader EU-level comparison shows that the highest shares of people at risk of poverty are found in French Guiana at 53.3 percent, followed by Melilla in Spain at 41.4 percent and Italy’s Calabria region at 37.2 percent. The lowest levels in the Union are reported in Romania’s Bucharest-Ilfov region, where the figure stands at 3.7 percent, in East Flanders in Belgium at 5.4 percent and in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano/Bozen in Italy, where the risk is 5.9 percent.
Source: Eurostat
The Sofia Municipality announced that it will appeal the recent decision of the Administrative Court in Sofia, which temporarily suspended the preliminary implementation of the new Parking Ordinance
Forecasts indicate that central Bulgaria, the Rhodope Mountains and areas toward the Stara Planina will see notable rainfall and snowfall on Saturday
The water level of the Mesta River has risen sharply in the area around Cherna Mesta in Yakoruda Municipality, prompting local authorities to monitor the situation closely
Bulgaria has recorded a decline in child mortality in recent years, according to Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova
A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of Bulgaria for Friday, November 28
Heavy rainfall has caused serious disruption across the Sandanski and Petrich regions, prompting both municipalities to declare a state of emergency
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence