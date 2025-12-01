Indian Snack Producer Set to Launch Manufacturing Facility in Bulgaria

Indian food company Garden Café, among the first chains in India to operate through a franchise model, is preparing to establish a food production facility in Bulgaria. The development was reported by a company representative, cited by the Indian news agency PTI.

The planned factory will focus on producing probiotic potato chips and food items made from mahanna (chanterelle). The investment is part of Garden Café’s broader strategy to strengthen its foothold in European markets.

Founder Sandeep Noulakha explained that the products will be marketed under the Jiggies brand, which already has recognition in India. He noted that the company currently ships probiotic chips to Bulgaria, but the long transit time from Asia significantly reduces the remaining shelf life of the goods once they reach European distributors.

According to Noulakha, probiotic chips carry a six-month expiration period, yet close to half of that time is lost during shipping and distribution. This, he said, makes the products less appealing to consumers who are reluctant to buy items nearing the end of their shelf life. For this reason, he described launching production within Europe as the only practical and sustainable way forward.