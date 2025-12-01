Indian Snack Producer Set to Launch Manufacturing Facility in Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s Wealthiest Regions Revealed: Where Income and Investment Soar
Sofia remains the leading region in Bulgaria in terms of economic development, according to the 2025 IME study "Regional Profiles: Development Indicators"
Indian food company Garden Café, among the first chains in India to operate through a franchise model, is preparing to establish a food production facility in Bulgaria. The development was reported by a company representative, cited by the Indian news agency PTI.
The planned factory will focus on producing probiotic potato chips and food items made from mahanna (chanterelle). The investment is part of Garden Café’s broader strategy to strengthen its foothold in European markets.
Founder Sandeep Noulakha explained that the products will be marketed under the Jiggies brand, which already has recognition in India. He noted that the company currently ships probiotic chips to Bulgaria, but the long transit time from Asia significantly reduces the remaining shelf life of the goods once they reach European distributors.
According to Noulakha, probiotic chips carry a six-month expiration period, yet close to half of that time is lost during shipping and distribution. This, he said, makes the products less appealing to consumers who are reluctant to buy items nearing the end of their shelf life. For this reason, he described launching production within Europe as the only practical and sustainable way forward.
Bulgaria has become a key hub for automotive components in Europe, with roughly one in every two cars on the continent using parts manufactured in the country
The agricultural and forestry sectors in Bulgaria staged a protest in front of the Council of Ministers
Bulgaria’s construction sector continued to expand in September, standing out amid stagnation in the wider European Union
BTB-Bulgaria, one of the country’s major tailoring firms, is set to shut down following significant financial losses
Industry groups in Bulgaria are uniting against planned new state fees that the Bulgarian Food Safety and Control Agency (BFSA) intends to implement, warning that these measures will contribute to rising food prices
Over the last few years, Bulgaria has quietly turned into one of the most promising digital hubs in Europe.
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence