Indian Snack Producer Set to Launch Manufacturing Facility in Bulgaria

Business » INDUSTRY | November 29, 2025, Saturday // 11:05
Bulgaria: Indian Snack Producer Set to Launch Manufacturing Facility in Bulgaria

Indian food company Garden Café, among the first chains in India to operate through a franchise model, is preparing to establish a food production facility in Bulgaria. The development was reported by a company representative, cited by the Indian news agency PTI.

The planned factory will focus on producing probiotic potato chips and food items made from mahanna (chanterelle). The investment is part of Garden Café’s broader strategy to strengthen its foothold in European markets.

Founder Sandeep Noulakha explained that the products will be marketed under the Jiggies brand, which already has recognition in India. He noted that the company currently ships probiotic chips to Bulgaria, but the long transit time from Asia significantly reduces the remaining shelf life of the goods once they reach European distributors.

According to Noulakha, probiotic chips carry a six-month expiration period, yet close to half of that time is lost during shipping and distribution. This, he said, makes the products less appealing to consumers who are reluctant to buy items nearing the end of their shelf life. For this reason, he described launching production within Europe as the only practical and sustainable way forward.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, India, Facility

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Wealthiest Regions Revealed: Where Income and Investment Soar

Sofia remains the leading region in Bulgaria in terms of economic development, according to the 2025 IME study "Regional Profiles: Development Indicators"

Business | December 1, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Swiss Investor Backs Long-Awaited Breznitsa Hydropower Project in Bulgaria's Gotse Delchev

The Municipality of Gotse Delchev has approved one of the largest infrastructure projects in the region, granting unanimous consent to a cooperation agreement with the Swiss company

Business » Energy | December 1, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Advances in Space Collaboration: 53 ESA Projects Worth Over 10 Million Euros

Bulgaria has successfully carried out 53 projects in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA)

Society | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria May Shift from Flat to Progressive Taxes Within a Decade, IMF and Experts Say

The International Monetary Fund has indicated that Bulgaria’s flat tax system may not be sufficient to sustain growing demand for quality public services

Business » Finance | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Bus Travel Surges as Rail Passenger Numbers Slightly Decline

In Bulgaria, more people are opting for buses over trains as the preferred mode of transport

Society | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

South Central Bulgaria Emerges as Country’s Poorest Region

The South Central region has overtaken the North-West as the area with the highest poverty risk in Bulgaria for 2024

Society | November 29, 2025, Saturday // 11:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Bulgaria Becomes Europe’s Automotive Powerhouse: Half of All Cars Use Local Parts

Bulgaria has become a key hub for automotive components in Europe, with roughly one in every two cars on the continent using parts manufactured in the country

Business » Industry | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:47

Bulgaria’s Agriculture Workers Protest Low Pay: '1,000 Euros Is Unacceptable'

The agricultural and forestry sectors in Bulgaria staged a protest in front of the Council of Ministers

Business » Industry | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 12:35

Second Month of Growth: Bulgaria Outperforms EU in Construction Output

Bulgaria’s construction sector continued to expand in September, standing out amid stagnation in the wider European Union

Business » Industry | November 24, 2025, Monday // 08:44

Major Bulgarian Tailor to Close After Multi-Million-Euros Losses

BTB-Bulgaria, one of the country’s major tailoring firms, is set to shut down following significant financial losses

Business » Industry | November 24, 2025, Monday // 08:19

Rising Taxes and Energy Costs Set to Drive 2026 Food Price Increases in Bulgaria

Industry groups in Bulgaria are uniting against planned new state fees that the Bulgarian Food Safety and Control Agency (BFSA) intends to implement, warning that these measures will contribute to rising food prices

Business » Industry | November 22, 2025, Saturday // 09:36

How Digital Industries in Bulgaria are Driving Growth

Over the last few years, Bulgaria has quietly turned into one of the most promising digital hubs in Europe.

Business » Industry | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 12:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria