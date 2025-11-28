Truck Driver Remains in Custody After Killing an Entire Family in Plovdiv

Handcuffed and with his head bowed, 24-year-old Juney Dyulgerov appeared before the Plovdiv District Court in connection with the tragic traffic accident on the Plovdiv Ring Road that claimed the lives of Maria (43), Todor Pushkov (41), and their 14-year-old daughter Teodora, while leaving their seven-year-old daughter seriously injured. According to the father of the injured child, Nikolay Petrov, she has now been brought out of a medically induced coma and is asking about her parents. The St. George University Hospital confirmed that the girl is conscious and in stable condition.

The collision, which occurred on the night of November 24 at the intersection of the Ring Road and Zaharidovo Street, involved a "MAN" truck driven by Dyulgerov and a Volkswagen carrying the Pushkov family. Police received the emergency call at 11:10 p.m. Preliminary investigations indicate that Dyulgerov’s truck entered the oncoming lane, resulting in a head-on crash. Tests for alcohol and drugs returned negative. Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing under the supervision of the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor Vladimir Valev stated that the young truck driver has amassed an unusually high number of violations since obtaining his heavy truck license two years ago, including 10 criminal orders and 20 traffic tickets spanning four pages. Valev highlighted that Dyulgerov accumulated as many violations in this short period as an experienced driver with 20 years on the road and only two offenses. The prosecutor said the likely cause of the accident was distraction, specifically Dyulgerov being occupied with his phone. During questioning, Dyulgerov refused to provide any testimony.

In court, Valev argued that Dyulgerov faces serious charges carrying a sentence of 15 to 20 years in prison and emphasized that there is reasonable suspicion he committed the act, as well as a risk of concealment or repeating offenses.

Dyulgerov’s attorney, Georgi Kutryanski, countered, arguing that the risk of hiding or committing another crime is low and requested that his client be placed under house arrest with an electronic bracelet. He stressed that Dyulgerov has lived in a rented apartment in Plovdiv for ten years and has good character references. Kutryanski added that Dyulgerov was in “absolute shock” following the accident, which explained his silence, and noted that an expert report on the truck’s speed is still pending. “This young man does not need to be in custody,” the lawyer said.

In his brief statement to the court, Dyulgerov requested to be released under house arrest. However, the magistrates rejected this request, ruling that he would remain in custody until the case is concluded. The court’s decision is not final and can be appealed at the Plovdiv Court of Appeal.

The devastating accident left the seven-year-old as the sole survivor among the family, highlighting the human cost of traffic negligence. The investigation continues as authorities gather evidence to establish all contributing factors and determine full responsibility for the crash.