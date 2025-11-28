The Opposition Mobilizes Citizens for Monday Demonstration Against Bulgara's 2026 Budget

The opposition coalition “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) announced a new protest against the 2026 draft budget under the slogan: “We will not allow ourselves to be lied to!” The demonstration is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. in front of the old Party House, the building that has hosted the National Assembly for more than two years.

The announcement follows a heated exchange earlier in the day between WCC-DB leaders Asen Vassilev and Ivaylo Mirchev and GERB leader Boyko Borissov on the sidelines of parliament. WCC-DB accused Borissov of failing to fully withdraw the draft budget, claiming instead that he was revising it with his coalition partners in a rush.

Former Finance Minister Asen Vassilev emphasized that any changes to the budget must include a full revision of the macroeconomic framework for the coming years, covering 2027 and 2028. At the conclusion of the verbal clash with Borissov, Vassilev promised to organize another protest after the GERB leader had described the large demonstration on November 26 as an “AICB protest” (Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria).

“Let’s hold a new protest on Monday and show who actually represents the people. Then you can come and speak directly to them,” Vassilev told Borissov during the confrontation.

Following this exchange, WCC-DB launched the organization of the Monday protest on social media, adopting the slogan: “We will not allow them to lie to us!” Organizers called on supporters to gather in front of the Party House and make their voices heard.

In their message, WCC-DB stated: “After the undisputed success of the large protest on November 26 and our demand to withdraw the budget, it is necessary to return to the square, fill the boulevards, and make clear that we will not allow ourselves to be robbed. GERB promised Bulgarians that the budget would be withdrawn and revised, yet a day later it became evident that, together with ‘New Beginning’ and the silent consent of TISP and BSP, they still intend to burden the citizens’ pockets. Will we allow that? Only united can we stop them. We will not allow ourselves to be lied to! The protest is open to all who reject the budget because they want a competitive economy and fair incomes.”

The coalition encouraged participants to bring at least one additional person, noting that “a few hours of someone’s day can change the whole year.” They concluded with a call to action: “Don’t let them decide for you! Stop the mafia’s budget.”