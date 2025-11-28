Court Temporarily Halts Sofia’s Parking Ordinance, Municipality to Appeal

Society | November 28, 2025, Friday // 17:51
Bulgaria: Court Temporarily Halts Sofia’s Parking Ordinance, Municipality to Appeal

The Sofia Municipality announced that it will appeal the recent decision of the Administrative Court in Sofia, which temporarily suspended the preliminary implementation of the new Parking Ordinance. As a result, the planned expansion and higher fees for the blue and green parking zones, scheduled to take effect on January 5, 2026, remain blocked until a final court ruling is issued.

The municipal administration stressed that the court did not annul the ordinance, but merely imposed a temporary measure. It also noted that the speed with which the court issued the ruling raises questions about whether all of the municipality’s arguments were fully considered. Sofia Municipality intends to press the Supreme Administrative Court to overturn this suspension and to defend the necessity of introducing a modernized parking system.

Officials emphasized that the temporary measure complicates planning and creates uncertainty for both citizens and businesses. They reaffirmed that the court’s ruling does not constitute a decision on the merits of the ordinance and that any claims suggesting the rules are “null and void” are inaccurate. The final assessment of the legal validity of the amendments will come only after the higher court reviews the case.

The municipality highlighted that the changes to the Parking Ordinance aim to improve infrastructure, enhance public services, and establish a more orderly parking system - issues that have remained unresolved in Sofia for decades.

The written submission from Sofia Municipality was delivered to the court on Wednesday, and the ruling followed unusually quickly on Thursday evening. This rapid procedural timeline naturally raises concerns about whether the municipality’s arguments, including objections from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, received full consideration before the preliminary suspension was granted.

Sofia Municipality confirmed that it will file its appeal within the statutory deadline and continue to advocate for a predictable, effective, and equitable parking system that serves the interests of residents, while pressing for the higher court to overturn the temporary suspension.

