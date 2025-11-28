Snow and Heavy Rainfall Set to Hit Bulgaria This Weekend

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 28, 2025, Friday // 17:43
Bulgaria: Snow and Heavy Rainfall Set to Hit Bulgaria This Weekend @Pixabay

Forecasts indicate that central Bulgaria, the Rhodope Mountains and areas toward the Stara Planina will see notable rainfall and snowfall on Saturday. According to meteorologist Anastasia Stoycheva from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, the expected precipitation on the morning of November 30 will add to amounts already accumulated, with totals surpassing 35 liters per square meter in many locations. In parts of the Rhodope Mountains, the projections again show levels reaching between 50 and 60 liters per square meter over the period, with several consecutive days contributing to substantial overall precipitation.

Snowfall will occur at higher elevations, particularly above 1800 meters, while in the western sectors of the Stara Planina snow is forecast to fall at considerably lower altitudes, around 1400 to 1500 meters. Stoycheva noted that travelers using the high mountain passes in the Stara Planina on Sunday morning should expect winter conditions even as the weather system begins to move away and precipitation gradually decreases. She also emphasized that temperatures will remain below 4 degrees, which requires careful driving in mountainous regions.

Snow is expected on the Petrohan Pass as well as most other major high-altitude routes. Stoycheva pointed out that the timing over the weekend may help limit travel disruptions, urging people to avoid unnecessary journeys. The cyclone will continue to shift east and northeast on November 30, with its core moving across Bulgaria. Colder air is forecast to arrive on Sunday, with temperature models at 1500 meters showing values dipping below zero above Sofia early that morning. If rainfall persists, residents in the capital could briefly see mixed precipitation, while snow on Vitosha is considered certain.

From Sunday onward, precipitation will gradually come to an end across western Bulgaria, and it is expected to clear last in the northeastern parts of the country. Stoycheva added that the following week should bring a break from unsettled weather, with four to five days of dry conditions across most regions.

