Zelensky’s Top Aide Yermak Resigns as Energoatom Scandal Triggers Ukraine’s Biggest Anti-Corruption Probe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Nov. 28 that Andriy Yermak, the long-serving head of the President’s Office, has submitted his resignation. The announcement followed earlier searches conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine at Yermak’s property, marking a dramatic turn in what has become the most far-reaching corruption scandal of Zelensky’s presidency. His departure comes as investigators pursue a Ukrainian nuclear energy scheme that has already produced several high-level charges and cast a cloud over some of Zelensky’s closest political allies.

The investigation centers on a large-scale fraud operation involving the state nuclear enterprise Energoatom. Earlier in November, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau charged eight individuals, naming Timur Mindich, a long-time confidant of Zelensky, as the alleged mastermind. Mindich left the country before the charges were made public; he has since been sanctioned by the president and listed as wanted by law enforcement. Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko and Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk were dismissed from their posts on Nov. 19, though neither has so far been charged.

Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing its sources, that investigators also view Yermak as directly implicated and refer to him internally as “Ali Baba.” Ukraine’s chief anti-corruption prosecutor, Oleksandr Klymenko, said earlier this month that this figure allegedly convenes meetings and issues instructions to law enforcement officials aimed at pressuring NABU detectives and anti-corruption prosecutors. According to a law enforcement source speaking to the Kyiv Independent, one of the luxury homes near Kyiv connected to the Energoatom scheme was intended for Yermak. The President’s Office has not commented publicly, and Yermak himself has not addressed the claims.

Despite the growing controversy, Zelensky initially refused to dismiss Yermak and instead entrusted him with leading Ukraine’s delegation in the Nov. 23 talks in Switzerland with the United States, held shortly after President Donald Trump presented a peace plan widely criticized in Kyiv for accommodating Russian demands. Yermak, appointed in 2020, has accumulated considerable power inside the Ukrainian government. Zelensky has repeatedly defended him from accusations of excessive influence, calling him an effective manager who carries out presidential directives. In interviews, the president has stressed his trust in Yermak, even noting previously that his aide would leave office alongside him.

Yermak’s resignation and the subsequent searches quickly drew attention in Europe. A senior European diplomat told the Kyiv Independent that officials in EU capitals were “relieved” that an investigation was underway, describing Yermak as a politically “toxic” figure for many in Brussels. However, because of his role in the sensitive negotiations with Washington, European governments are not expected to urge Zelensky to remove him entirely from Ukraine’s political orbit. Another diplomat said Ukraine must resolve the matter itself, adding that Europe’s priority is to ensure that institutions operate transparently and that clear responsibilities within the Ukrainian government are maintained.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Warsaw’s backing for Ukraine remains unchanged but emphasized that his government expects full clarity from Kyiv as the investigation progresses. A spokesperson for the European Commission, Guillaume Mercier, commented that such inquiries demonstrate that Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies remain active and able to perform their duties. He stressed that combating corruption is a core requirement for EU membership.

Earlier in the summer, Brussels pressed Zelensky to reverse a controversial law that weakened the autonomy of NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. Widespread protests inside Ukraine forced the government to retreat from those changes. NABU launched Operation Midas on Nov. 10, uncovering a USD 100 million Energoatom scheme that has shaken Kyiv’s leadership. Although Yermak’s name was not immediately cited when the operation became public, anti-corruption experts suspected his involvement, warning that Zelensky’s decision to send him to lead negotiations abroad could have been an attempt to shield him from investigators’ scrutiny.

Among Ukrainian lawmakers and activists, the raids are seen as a major test of the country’s democratic resilience. While the investigation is widely welcomed, there are concerns that the President’s Office may react by attempting to limit the authority of anti-corruption institutions. For many in Kyiv, the outcome of the case will determine not only the political fate of several senior figures but also the strength and independence of the country’s anti-corruption architecture as the war continues.