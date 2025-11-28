Bulgaria: Borissov and Opposition Clash in Parliament as Budget Standoff Intensifies

Tensions around the 2026 draft budget escalated sharply in the Bulgarian parliament after GERB leader Boyko Borissov was confronted by WCC-DB deputies while speaking to journalists. Ivaylo Mirchev and Asen Vassilev insisted that the government withdraw the budget proposal, prompting Borissov to respond that he had no intention of pulling it back. He reiterated that a meeting of the Tripartite Council is set for Tuesday, where, in his words, the direction will become clear.

Earlier in the day, Borissov commented that no progress could be made until talks with unions, employers and political partners produce agreement. Energy expert Temenuzhka Petkova had already met with syndicates and business representatives, reporting that the budget process had effectively stalled and that dialogue had resumed.

Before being interrupted by Mirchev and Vassilev, Borissov outlined several concessions: GERB intends to drop the proposed dividend tax and reduce the planned increase in social security contributions from 2 percent to 1 percent. He said that all groups would be able to submit their proposals on Tuesday.

Responding to Mirchev’s remark that Delyan Peevski had “pulled his ears” through BSP deputy Zafirov, Borissov retorted that Mirchev and Bozhidar Bozhanov could try “pulling his ears themselves” if they wished to see the outcome. He also recalled accusations made by former e-governance minister Aleksandar Yolovski, who alleged that Bozhanov had pressured him over a 600-million-leva contract.

Borissov argued that he had always tried to communicate with protesting groups, noting that every citizen expressing dissatisfaction deserves to be heard. The confrontation intensified when Asen Vassilev approached, insisting that the budget had not been withdrawn. Borissov replied firmly that GERB would not retract it, while Vassilev warned that this position would cause further problems.

Both sides laid out their arguments regarding the budget timetable. Borissov said the Tripartite Council would meet on Tuesday, after which a decision must be made about taxes on dividends and the size of pension insurance contributions. Vassilev insisted that the macroeconomic framework, particularly the tax increases planned for 2027, must be revised instead of amended in a rush.

Vassilev then announced plans for a protest on Monday, urging citizens to gather and confront Borissov directly about higher contributions and the unchanged macro framework. Borissov dismissed the idea that the WCC-DB has ownership of the demonstrations, claiming instead that the protest belongs to employers’ associations.

Separately, during an earlier briefing, Borissov stated that GERB would renounce the dividend tax and the 2 percent hike in social security contributions. He also confirmed that the SUPTO sales-management software would not be introduced. According to him, the draft budget should be treated as withdrawn because the budget committee did not convene and no further steps can be taken until consensus is reached.

Borissov described three possible scenarios: fully withdrawing the proposal and starting over; continuing discussions with unions and employers, which he considers the most realistic because the most contentious measures could be dropped; or submitting a law to extend the current budget. He emphasized that the current government is under constant strain due to its ideological mix of far-left and right-wing formations, though he declined to specify which groups he considered “far-left.”

The GERB leader also highlighted revenue from gambling, noting that the sector’s annual turnover reaches 44 billion leva while declared profits amount to only 2 billion leva. He questioned why the state-owned operator earns around 70 million leva, while private companies generate far higher profits, arguing that the imbalance warrants closer scrutiny.

Borissov said that yesterday’s meeting with various political figures, including Zafirov, Delyan Peevski, Toshko Yordanov and Pavela Mitova, covered all major budget issues. He invited Mirchev and Bozhanov once again to “try pulling him by the ears,” saying they appear to think about him constantly.

During another exchange, Mirchev claimed that Zafirov had been pressured by Peevski the previous day. Vassilev questioned Borissov about budget redistribution and the potential burden on businesses. Pressed on whether the social security contribution and dividend tax decisions were final, Borissov said that the definitive answers would come next Wednesday.

In response to the escalating exchanges, WCC-DB called for new protests on Monday. Borissov repeated that the demonstrations represent the position of employers, not the opposition. Peevski had made a similar statement earlier in the day.