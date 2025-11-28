Bulgaria: Borissov and Opposition Clash in Parliament as Budget Standoff Intensifies

Politics | November 28, 2025, Friday // 16:11
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Borissov and Opposition Clash in Parliament as Budget Standoff Intensifies

Tensions around the 2026 draft budget escalated sharply in the Bulgarian parliament after GERB leader Boyko Borissov was confronted by WCC-DB deputies while speaking to journalists. Ivaylo Mirchev and Asen Vassilev insisted that the government withdraw the budget proposal, prompting Borissov to respond that he had no intention of pulling it back. He reiterated that a meeting of the Tripartite Council is set for Tuesday, where, in his words, the direction will become clear.

Earlier in the day, Borissov commented that no progress could be made until talks with unions, employers and political partners produce agreement. Energy expert Temenuzhka Petkova had already met with syndicates and business representatives, reporting that the budget process had effectively stalled and that dialogue had resumed.

Before being interrupted by Mirchev and Vassilev, Borissov outlined several concessions: GERB intends to drop the proposed dividend tax and reduce the planned increase in social security contributions from 2 percent to 1 percent. He said that all groups would be able to submit their proposals on Tuesday.

Responding to Mirchev’s remark that Delyan Peevski had “pulled his ears” through BSP deputy Zafirov, Borissov retorted that Mirchev and Bozhidar Bozhanov could try “pulling his ears themselves” if they wished to see the outcome. He also recalled accusations made by former e-governance minister Aleksandar Yolovski, who alleged that Bozhanov had pressured him over a 600-million-leva contract.

Borissov argued that he had always tried to communicate with protesting groups, noting that every citizen expressing dissatisfaction deserves to be heard. The confrontation intensified when Asen Vassilev approached, insisting that the budget had not been withdrawn. Borissov replied firmly that GERB would not retract it, while Vassilev warned that this position would cause further problems.

Both sides laid out their arguments regarding the budget timetable. Borissov said the Tripartite Council would meet on Tuesday, after which a decision must be made about taxes on dividends and the size of pension insurance contributions. Vassilev insisted that the macroeconomic framework, particularly the tax increases planned for 2027, must be revised instead of amended in a rush.

Vassilev then announced plans for a protest on Monday, urging citizens to gather and confront Borissov directly about higher contributions and the unchanged macro framework. Borissov dismissed the idea that the WCC-DB has ownership of the demonstrations, claiming instead that the protest belongs to employers’ associations.

Separately, during an earlier briefing, Borissov stated that GERB would renounce the dividend tax and the 2 percent hike in social security contributions. He also confirmed that the SUPTO sales-management software would not be introduced. According to him, the draft budget should be treated as withdrawn because the budget committee did not convene and no further steps can be taken until consensus is reached.

Borissov described three possible scenarios: fully withdrawing the proposal and starting over; continuing discussions with unions and employers, which he considers the most realistic because the most contentious measures could be dropped; or submitting a law to extend the current budget. He emphasized that the current government is under constant strain due to its ideological mix of far-left and right-wing formations, though he declined to specify which groups he considered “far-left.

The GERB leader also highlighted revenue from gambling, noting that the sector’s annual turnover reaches 44 billion leva while declared profits amount to only 2 billion leva. He questioned why the state-owned operator earns around 70 million leva, while private companies generate far higher profits, arguing that the imbalance warrants closer scrutiny.

Borissov said that yesterday’s meeting with various political figures, including Zafirov, Delyan Peevski, Toshko Yordanov and Pavela Mitova, covered all major budget issues. He invited Mirchev and Bozhanov once again to “try pulling him by the ears,” saying they appear to think about him constantly.

During another exchange, Mirchev claimed that Zafirov had been pressured by Peevski the previous day. Vassilev questioned Borissov about budget redistribution and the potential burden on businesses. Pressed on whether the social security contribution and dividend tax decisions were final, Borissov said that the definitive answers would come next Wednesday.

In response to the escalating exchanges, WCC-DB called for new protests on Monday. Borissov repeated that the demonstrations represent the position of employers, not the opposition. Peevski had made a similar statement earlier in the day.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: GERB, Borissov, Vassilev, budget

Related Articles:

The Opposition Mobilizes Citizens for Monday Demonstration Against Bulgara's 2026 Budget

The opposition coalition “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) announced a new protest against the 2026 draft budget under the slogan: “We will not allow ourselves to be lied to!”

Politics | November 28, 2025, Friday // 18:11

Bulgaria’s Budget Battle: Peevski Defends Ruling Party While WCC-DB Warns of Continued Demonstrations

Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS-New Beginning, has dismissed claims that the ruling party’s (GERB) proposed budget is targeting the middle class,

Politics | November 28, 2025, Friday // 12:21

Bulgarian MP: Withdrawal of 2026 Budget a Victory, but Fight Against Peevski Continues

Bozhidar Bozhanov, co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" and a WCC-DB MP, stressed on bTV that although the withdrawal of the controversial 2026 budget marks a clear victory for civic protests, it is not yet a moment for celebration

Politics | November 28, 2025, Friday // 10:30

Bulgaria: Budget 2026 Not Withdrawn, Awaiting Corrections in Parliament

The draft state budget for next year remains formally in Parliament, although the procedure for its adoption has been paused while negotiations continue

Politics | November 28, 2025, Friday // 10:01

Bulgaria’s Businesses Give Government December 15 Deadline for New Budget

At a national meeting in Veliko Tarnovo, representatives from multiple sectors of Bulgaria’s economy issued an ultimatum to the government, giving it until December 15

Business | November 28, 2025, Friday // 09:00

Bulgaria: Borissov Restarts Dialogue with Employers as Peevski Issues Stark Warning After Budget Protests

GERB leader Boyko Borissov said the channel of communication between employers and trade unions has been reopened, announcing that talks will resume on Friday

Politics | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 16:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

The Opposition Mobilizes Citizens for Monday Demonstration Against Bulgara's 2026 Budget

The opposition coalition “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) announced a new protest against the 2026 draft budget under the slogan: “We will not allow ourselves to be lied to!”

Politics | November 28, 2025, Friday // 18:11

Sofia Signals Vigilance over Bulgarians in Western Balkans amid Tensions with Serbia and North Macedonia

Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev told parliament that Bulgaria is following the situation of its communities across the Western Balkans with particular focus and, at times, concern

Politics » Diplomacy | November 28, 2025, Friday // 17:30

Greece, Bulgaria, and Cyprus to Boost Defense with Drones under European Program

Greece, Bulgaria, and Cyprus are planning to strengthen their defense capabilities with the addition of drones, as part of a joint initiative under a European security program

Politics » Defense | November 28, 2025, Friday // 15:27

Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Freed on Bail After Months in Custody

Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev was released from custody on Friday following his arrest in a high-profile corruption and office abuse case

Politics | November 28, 2025, Friday // 13:27

Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry to Buy 405 SUVs and 285 Motorbikes Using Driver Fines

The Ministry of Interior in Bulgaria has announced plans to purchase 405 4x4 SUVs and 285 motorcycles to equip its Sofia and regional directorates

Politics | November 28, 2025, Friday // 13:00

Bulgaria’s Budget Battle: Peevski Defends Ruling Party While WCC-DB Warns of Continued Demonstrations

Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS-New Beginning, has dismissed claims that the ruling party’s (GERB) proposed budget is targeting the middle class,

Politics | November 28, 2025, Friday // 12:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria