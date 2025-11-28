Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Freed on Bail After Months in Custody

Politics | November 28, 2025, Friday // 13:27
Bulgaria: Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Freed on Bail After Months in Custody

Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev was released from custody on Friday following his arrest in a high-profile corruption and office abuse case. He had been held in the city’s investigative detention facility since July 8. The Varna District Court set his bail at BGN 200,000 (approximately €102,000), which was quickly raised through a public fundraising campaign. "We Continue the Change" announced that over BGN 240,000 (€122,500) was collected in just five hours from more than 2,500 donors, led by Filip Bukov and Manol Peykov.

Emerging from the prison, Kotsev was greeted by close family, friends, and his partner. Speaking to reporters, he expressed relief at being able to return home, saying he looked forward to reuniting with his children. Despite the ordeal, Kotsev said he does not regret his involvement in politics and emphasized his commitment to serving the people of Varna. He reflected on the broader lessons of his detention, noting the importance of understanding the circumstances that led to it and reaffirming his confidence that the ongoing court proceedings would reveal the full truth.

Kotsev, elected mayor in November 2023 on the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) ticket, is one of the few opposition mayors in Bulgaria. His arrest followed allegations of corruption reported by a failed public procurement bidder. Prosecutors charged him with participation in an organized criminal group engaged in office abuse, bribery, and money laundering. Initially, the case was sent to Sofia because of alleged involvement of a Member of Parliament, but the Supreme Court later returned it to Varna.

Throughout his detention, the court had repeatedly rejected Kotsev’s requests for release, citing concerns that he might interfere with the pre-trial investigation. WCC has consistently criticized the arrest as politically motivated, calling it part of a government campaign against opposition figures. Large-scale protests have been held in Varna, Sofia, and other major cities in support of the mayor. The Renew Europe group in the European Parliament, with which WCC is affiliated, described Kotsev’s extended detention as an assault on democratic institutions and the rule of law in Bulgaria.

