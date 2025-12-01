Greece, Bulgaria, and Cyprus to Boost Defense with Drones under European Program

Bulgaria’s Wealthiest Regions Revealed: Where Income and Investment Soar
Sofia remains the leading region in Bulgaria in terms of economic development, according to the 2025 IME study "Regional Profiles: Development Indicators"
Greece, Bulgaria, and Cyprus are planning to strengthen their defense capabilities with the addition of drones, as part of a joint initiative under a European security program. According to Greek media, the three countries have submitted a coordinated proposal for the procurement of unmanned aerial vehicles, falling under the European framework titled “Measures for the Security of Europe.”
The plan includes both the acquisition of drones and systems designed to counter hostile unmanned aerial vehicles. The focus is on procuring advanced, NATO-standard small drones capable of performing a range of military tasks.
Bulgaria has expressed interest in the anti-drone systems “Centauros” and “Hyperion,” which have already been developed and successfully tested by Greece, particularly for the protection of ships in the Red Sea. Mass production of these systems for the Greek military is imminent, and both Bulgaria and Cyprus are expected to receive the systems through the European security program.
Athens is also preparing to offer maritime drones to other European countries, with production to take place in Greek shipyards in cooperation with Ukraine. Financing for these initiatives will be provided through low-interest loans available under European programs.
Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has warned that if Ukraine were to collapse, Bulgaria could be next in line
Military Minister Atanas Zapryanov highlighted that the relocation will save the state approximately 300 million leva
Sudan has called on the European Union to suspend arms sales to the United Arab Emirates, warning that European-made weapons are reaching the country’s warzones
Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov told the parliamentary defense committee that Bulgaria expects the F-16 Block 70 fighters to become fully operational in 2028
Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence is set to receive a budget of EUR 2.708 billion for 2026
Sea trials have begun for Bulgaria’s first multipurpose modular patrol vessel for the Navy, marking another step in the modernization of the country’s maritime defense capabilities
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence