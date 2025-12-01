Greece, Bulgaria, and Cyprus to Boost Defense with Drones under European Program

Greece, Bulgaria, and Cyprus are planning to strengthen their defense capabilities with the addition of drones, as part of a joint initiative under a European security program. According to Greek media, the three countries have submitted a coordinated proposal for the procurement of unmanned aerial vehicles, falling under the European framework titled “Measures for the Security of Europe.”

The plan includes both the acquisition of drones and systems designed to counter hostile unmanned aerial vehicles. The focus is on procuring advanced, NATO-standard small drones capable of performing a range of military tasks.

Bulgaria has expressed interest in the anti-drone systems “Centauros” and “Hyperion,” which have already been developed and successfully tested by Greece, particularly for the protection of ships in the Red Sea. Mass production of these systems for the Greek military is imminent, and both Bulgaria and Cyprus are expected to receive the systems through the European security program.

Athens is also preparing to offer maritime drones to other European countries, with production to take place in Greek shipyards in cooperation with Ukraine. Financing for these initiatives will be provided through low-interest loans available under European programs.