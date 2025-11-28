Bulgaria’s Budget Battle: Peevski Defends Ruling Party While WCC-DB Warns of Continued Demonstrations

Politics | November 28, 2025, Friday // 12:21
Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS-New Beginning, has dismissed claims that the ruling party’s (GERB) proposed budget is targeting the middle class, refusing to comment on Deputy Prime Minister and BSP leader Atanas Zafirov’s recent visit to his office in the National Assembly. Peevski stressed that no citizens would be divided into classes under his watch. “All people are the same. We work for everyone, and I will not allow anyone to divide people. Those who protested should be grateful to AICB for defending them,” he said (AICB - Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria)

Meanwhile, the opposition WCC-DB has warned that demonstrations will continue if the government does not formally withdraw the controversial budget. DSB leader Atanas Atanasov said the mandate holder had initially agreed to withdraw the budget but signalled uncertainty after media reports of behind-the-scenes maneuvering. He emphasized that major budget revisions cannot be improvised and that the proper procedure requires restarting parliamentary discussions and involving the Tripartite Council of employers, unions, and government representatives.

Former finance minister and “We Continue the Change” leader Asen Vassilev suggested that an amended 2026 budget could realistically be adopted between Christmas and New Year. He explained that revising the current draft requires updating the over 200-page three-year fiscal forecast, including revenue projections for 2027-2028, in line with European recommendations. Vassilev criticized attempts at rushed changes, noting they had already sparked protests. He highlighted that the current macro-framework includes a 2% increase in social security contributions and other tax adjustments, which he called a flawed approach. “If these issues are not addressed, further protests are inevitable,” he said.

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria,” claimed that Peevski had influenced the process through Zafirov, effectively “pulling Borissov’s ears” over the budget. Mirchev said Peevski warned that the situation could collapse if the current draft proceeded unchanged. The future of the budget remains uncertain, with the opposition insisting that the government honor its commitment to withdraw and revise the proposal.

