Bulgaria Sees Strong Property Price Growth, Second Only to Portugal in Europe

Business » PROPERTIES | November 28, 2025, Friday // 14:16
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sees Strong Property Price Growth, Second Only to Portugal in Europe

Bulgaria has experienced a remarkable surge in real estate prices in recent years, a trend further boosted by the country’s anticipated adoption of the euro on January 1, 2026.

Despite this growth, Bulgaria remains slightly behind the leading European market in housing price appreciation. In the second quarter of 2025, residential property prices in Bulgaria rose by 15.5% compared to the same period last year. This positioned Bulgaria second in Europe, just behind Portugal, where prices climbed 17.2% over the same timeframe. Other countries, including Croatia, Spain, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, also saw double-digit annual increases, though still below Portugal’s growth.

Looking at the longer-term picture, housing prices in Portugal have more than doubled between 2010 and 2025, registering a 141% increase. Over the same 15-year span, the largest growth across the European Union was recorded in Hungary, where prices jumped 277%, and Estonia, with a 250% rise. This comparison highlights Bulgaria’s strong but not record-breaking gains within the European property market.

