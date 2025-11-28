Zelensky Will Not Cede Territory, Says Chief of Staff Now at Center of Ukraine’s Largest Corruption Probe

November 28, 2025, Friday
Bulgaria: Zelensky Will Not Cede Territory, Says Chief of Staff Now at Center of Ukraine’s Largest Corruption Probe Yermak and Zelensky

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has reaffirmed that President Volodymyr Zelensky will not agree to any deal that involves ceding Ukrainian land while he remains in office. In an interview with Simon Shuster for The Atlantic, reported by Interfax-Ukraine, Yermak stressed that such an action would be unconstitutional.

As long as Zelensky is president, no one should expect us to give up territory. He will not sign away any part of Ukraine. The constitution explicitly prohibits this. Nobody can act against it without violating the law and the will of the Ukrainian people,Yermak stated.

He added that no reasonable person would consider signing a document relinquishing national territory at this time. Zelensky plans to draw a firm red line on Russia’s territorial demands in future negotiations aimed at ending the war. “All we can realistically discuss for now is the line of contact. That is the necessary focus,Yermak said. Earlier, he noted that collaborative efforts between U.S. and Ukrainian delegations would continue later this week, though he did not specify the format.

Investigators Search Yermak’s Office Amid Energoatom Corruption Probe
On 28 November, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) conducted searches at Andrii Yermak’s office and apartment in the government district. Ukrainska Pravda journalists reported seeing about 10 investigators entering the premises. NABU previously indicated that the Midas corruption case in Ukraine’s energy sector could expand, with new suspects expected to emerge.

The probe concerns a large-scale corruption scheme in Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear power monopoly. On 10 November, NABU revealed audio recordings linking senior officials and associates of the president to the case. Individuals previously investigated include Tymur Mindich, former energy adviser Ihor Myroniuk, Energoatom security director Dmytro Basov, Oleksandr Tsukerman, Ihor Fursenko, Lesia Ustymenko, and Liudmyla Zorina. Five have been detained, while two - Mindich and Tsukerman - left Ukraine. Pre-trial restrictions with bail options have been applied to the remaining suspects, with some having already posted bail.

Following NABU’s disclosures, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko suspended Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko on 12 November. Zelensky also sanctioned Mindich and Tsukerman through the National Security and Defence Council on 13 November.

Yermak’s Role and Public Response
Yermak, a close associate of Zelensky, has faced pressure to resign, but the president has retained him, assigning him a lead role in peace negotiations. Yermak himself confirmed on Telegram that investigators had full access to his apartment, with his lawyers present, and that he was fully cooperating with law enforcement.

Investigations have linked Yermak to luxury properties near Kyiv allegedly financed via the Energoatom corruption network. According to law enforcement sources cited by the Kyiv Independent, one such property was intended for Yermak. Ukrainska Pravda reported on 24 November that Yermak is implicated in the scandal, with investigators referring to him as “Ali Baba.” Ukraine’s chief anti-corruption prosecutor, Oleksandr Klymenko, noted that investigators claim Yermak has coordinated with law enforcement to undermine NABU detectives and anti-corruption prosecutors.

