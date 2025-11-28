Bulgarian MP: Withdrawal of 2026 Budget a Victory, but Fight Against Peevski Continues

Bozhidar Bozhanov, co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" and a WCC-DB MP, stressed on bTV that although the withdrawal of the controversial 2026 budget marks a clear victory for civic protests, it is not yet a moment for celebration. He highlighted that the contentious draft was largely driven by Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS-New Beginning, whom he described as “the leader of the war against the middle class.”

Bozhanov pointed out that Peevski and Yordan Tsonev were the only politicians actively defending the budget. Even during the heated session of the budget committee, they allegedly attempted to dominate proceedings by pulling microphones. Bozhanov added that many GERB members likely opposed the budget but were compelled to approve it under Peevski’s influence. He credited Boyko Borissov with recognizing the project’s unpopularity and ordering its withdrawal in what he called a “rare moment of political self-preservation.”

Despite the budget’s withdrawal, Bozhanov urged continued protests to maintain pressure on the government, noting that the fight against Peevski remains ongoing. He expressed skepticism about whether the planned amendments to the 2026 budget will address the demands of citizens and businesses.

Bozhanov also criticized BSP leader Atanas Zafirov, who had warned that the left might leave the coalition if their proposals were not incorporated into the financial plan. According to Bozhanov, Zafirov’s statements lacked specifics, questioning the social character of the budget and suggesting that the press conference was politically motivated after Zafirov was seen entering Peevski’s office.

The MP further drew attention to Peevski’s involvement in plans to grant a concession to the Bulgarian Sports Totalizator, linking it to familial ties and prior management schemes. Bozhanov noted that changes in ownership among gambling operators in recent months may indicate ongoing influence, whether direct or through proxies.

Regarding potential government reshuffles, Bozhanov was unequivocal: any significant changes would likely trigger new elections. He dismissed the recent replacement of the National Assembly Speaker, from Natalia Kiselova to Raya Nazaryan, as largely cosmetic, having little impact on the government’s overall direction.